Hedy Lamarr's Final Photos Prove Her Iconic Beauty Stood The Test Of Time

Decades after her passing, Hedy Lamarr is still considered one of the most beautiful women to have graced the screen. Sadly for her fans, the star stopped acting long before her death in 2000, but one thing that never changed was her striking appearance.

Lamarr is often quoted as having written in her autobiography (which might not be the most accurate term for it), "Ecstasy and Me," "My face has been my misfortune. It has attracted six unsuccessful marriage partners. It has attracted all the wrong people into my boudoir and brought me tragedy and heartache for five decades. My face is a mask I cannot remove ... I curse it" (via Los Angeles Times). Strong words, and we wouldn't rule out the possibility that she may have felt that way at some point (sure enough, those sentiments were brought up in the trailer of the 2017 documentary "Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story"). That said, Lamarr famously sued her publisher, writers, and others involved in the book's production and claimed its contents were false. So, again, "autobiography" might not be the most apt classification, and the sentiments might not have been entirely true either. After all, she certainly didn't sound like she was trying to downplay her legendary looks when Forbes spoke to her in the late 1980s. Lamarr was quoted as having said that while she wouldn't do a photoshoot for the outlet's story on her and George Antheil's frequency hopping invention, "I still look good" (via the Los Angeles Times).

Well, looking at the above picture of Lamarr from the 1990s, we'd have to agree on that. In fact, we may even argue that the actor-turned-inventor became even more beautiful as she aged, with her features still striking as a 70-something. When you've got it, you've got it!