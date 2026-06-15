What Celebs Have Said About Kissing Nicolas Cage

Casting Nicolas Cage in a movie means that the vibe is going to be weird in some way, shape, or form. It seems that Cage has been able to shape his career not only through his incredible acting talent but also through the eccentricity he brings to every role. From "Vampire's Kiss" to "Spider-Noir," Cage knows how to stand out in a role while breathing semi-unhinged energy into almost every character. That being said, sharing an on-screen kiss with the actor might be an experience unlike any other. It's an experience that's shared between Laura Dern, Cher, and, of course, Cage's ex-wife and "Severance" star Patricia Arquette.

Monica Potter, Cage's co-star in the 1997 film "Con Air," had only wonderful things to say about Cage's kissing abilities. She opened up about the kiss on Steve Kmetko's podcast, "Still Here Hollywood," saying, "So fun, very good kisser. ... I can say that now that I am twice divorced." It's difficult to believe that Cage would be a bad kisser, considering the various roles he's played and the various wives he's had over the years. Arquette hasn't discussed what kissing her ex-husband was like, but she went into detail about an odd pact they had when they were together on "Hot Ones Versus." "We made a deal that we were going to eat garlic if we had to do a love scene," she revealed to her "Severance" co-star Adam Scott. "So I ate garlic before I had to kiss Ewan McGregor," making "Nightwatch" the film in which she experienced her official worst kiss, all thanks to Cage.