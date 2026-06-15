What Celebs Have Said About Kissing Nicolas Cage
Casting Nicolas Cage in a movie means that the vibe is going to be weird in some way, shape, or form. It seems that Cage has been able to shape his career not only through his incredible acting talent but also through the eccentricity he brings to every role. From "Vampire's Kiss" to "Spider-Noir," Cage knows how to stand out in a role while breathing semi-unhinged energy into almost every character. That being said, sharing an on-screen kiss with the actor might be an experience unlike any other. It's an experience that's shared between Laura Dern, Cher, and, of course, Cage's ex-wife and "Severance" star Patricia Arquette.
Monica Potter, Cage's co-star in the 1997 film "Con Air," had only wonderful things to say about Cage's kissing abilities. She opened up about the kiss on Steve Kmetko's podcast, "Still Here Hollywood," saying, "So fun, very good kisser. ... I can say that now that I am twice divorced." It's difficult to believe that Cage would be a bad kisser, considering the various roles he's played and the various wives he's had over the years. Arquette hasn't discussed what kissing her ex-husband was like, but she went into detail about an odd pact they had when they were together on "Hot Ones Versus." "We made a deal that we were going to eat garlic if we had to do a love scene," she revealed to her "Severance" co-star Adam Scott. "So I ate garlic before I had to kiss Ewan McGregor," making "Nightwatch" the film in which she experienced her official worst kiss, all thanks to Cage.
Nicolas Cage's love-making scene in Vampire's Kiss proves he's a menace
While a pact was made, it seems that Nicolas Cage didn't hold up his end of the deal. When Cage had to do a love scene, Patricia Arquette asked him if he had eaten garlic, "and he was like, 'I thought we were kidding!" she recalled on "Hot Ones Versus." Cage didn't commit to the garlic bit at the time, but got into some pretty odd shenanigans on the set of "Vampire's Kiss," while he was dating Arquette (FYI, things got even stranger between Cage and Arquette after they got married). Cage had fought for Arquette to be cast as the vampire woman, but to no avail. Jennifer Beals had joined the cast the day prior to shooting, and Cage was far from happy about this.
Beals was brought onto the film after the previously cast actor dropped out when her fiance threatened to break up with her if she had to do a love scene with Cage — talk about insecure. The irony behind this is that Cage made the love-making scene incredibly weird for both parties. Marcia Shulman, the film's associate producer and casting director, spoke about the bizarre love-making scene to The Ringer. "To get turned on, Nic asked to have hot yogurt poured over his toes while he was doing a love scene with Jennifer." We might never know the answer as to why Cage needed yogurt involved in his love-making scene, and perhaps it's better that way.