Deemed Marilyn Monroe's Worst Fashion Moment, It Actually Aged Like Fine Wine

Even though she has become synonymous with Hollywood, Marilyn Monroe attended the Oscars only once. And it was at the iconic event that she had her worst fashion moment. Monroe was in attendance not as a nominee but as a presenter. However, she nearly didn't take the stage as the black gown she had worn for the occasion ripped down the side. How could she present the award for best sound recording in front of 1,800 people, including the mayor of Los Angeles and the governor of California? She refused.

Luckily for pop culture and fashion lovers everywhere, a seamstress was able to quickly stitch up the rip, and the world's most famous blond bombshell gave her one and only Academy Awards speech. Designed by Charles LeMaire, the lightly sequined black gown featured a sweetheart neckline with tulle sleeves that fell off the shoulders. While marked by the wardrobe malfunction at the time, the dress has aged like fine wine. The piece, which had originally been worn by Valentina Cortese in "The House on Telegraph Hill" earlier that year, highlighted Monroe's famous silhouette while staying elegant.

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Decades later, it has proved an enduring classic. Social media users still rave about the dress today. "It literally looks like she's wearing the night sky," a Reddit user noted in a 2024 thread. Others highlighted the perfect mix of classic and innovative elements. "Just black tulle covering most of her chest. Very daring, but beautiful," a second Redditor argued. The 1951 Oscars dress could have gone down in history for all the wrong reasons, but a skilled seamstress made the opposite happen.