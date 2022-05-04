How Marilyn Monroe's Estate Really Feels About Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Appearance

If there are two people who provoke strong feelings among the inhabitants of today's internet, they are Marilyn Monroe and Kim Kardashian. Most of the online commentary about Monroe and her legacy range from the merely positive to fawning — and it's well known to Kardashian-Jenner scholars that the Skims founder counts herself as one of Monroe's biggest fangirls. Opinions about Kardashian on the other hand, are, to put it kindly, more mixed. This is why some of social media's reaction to her wearing one of Monroe's most iconic dresses to the Met Gala was pretty harsh.

Some angry Twitter users accused Kardashian of disrespecting Monroe's legacy by wearing the dress, while, according to the Los Angeles Times, professional fashion historians and conservators were horrified that the actual dress could have gotten damaged by Kardashian wearing it. The reality star also told Vogue that she went on an extreme diet in order to be able to fit into the dress at all, causing an additional backlash from commenters (including "Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart), who accused Kardashian of promoting unhealthy standards of beauty and disordered eating.

So you'd think that Monroe's estate would also have a thing or two to say.