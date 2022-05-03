Kim Kardashian Didn't Spend Her Time After The Met Gala As You Might Expect

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to the Met Gala red carpet and knows how to keep us talking every year with her innovative looks.

As many will remember, the reality star opted for a bold look last year. Kardashian rocked an all-black ensemble that not only covered her whole entire body, but also her face. The attire featured a long train and still allowed her to show off her ponytail. As noted by TMZ, Kardashian was styled by Balenciaga and was said to be inspired by her ex-husband, Kanye West.

This year, the makeup guru sported a more glamorous look for the theme of "Gilded Glamor." Kardashian wore a flesh-colored crystallized gown that was last worn by iconic actor Marilyn Monroe six decades ago, per The Guardian. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum ditched her signature dark locks for the occasion and turned up with Monroe-inspired blonde hair. She wrapped herself up in a white jacket and accessorized with large dangling earrings. Kardashian's personal life has never remained much of a secret, so it comes as no surprise that she posed alongside her new boyfriend Pete Davidson so soon into their relationship. While most would expect Kardashian and Davidson to hit an afterparty after the event, it appears the duo wasn't about that life this year.