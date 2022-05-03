Kim Kardashian Didn't Wear Marilyn Monroe's Dress For As Long As You Thought

The Met Gala is renowned for its red carpet fashions and the 2022 event did not disappoint. The theme of the evening was "Gilded Glamour" and, while some stars chose to keep their looks sparkly yet simple, others went all out. Some were hits (Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were named the king and queen of the Gala by Twitter), some were misses (sorry, Hillary Clinton!), and others were simply major surprises. One of the most talked-about looks was none other than Kim Kardashian's. While the superstar was once banned from attending the gala, she made her debut in 2013 on the arm of Kanye "Ye" West and she's been ruling the event ever since. Along with her sisters, of course.

Last night was no exception, as the Kardashians made Met Gala history. It was actually the first time all of the KarJenner sisters were invited and, while some of their sartorial choices raised eyebrows, Kim K's look set Twitter on fire. That's because the reality star was allowed to wear a seriously historic dress — one once worn by none other than Marilyn Monroe! The curve-hugging, sparkle-topped floor-length gown was first worn by Monroe when she serenaded President John F. Kennedy for his 45th birthday in 1962. Fast-forward 60 years and the nude number reappeared on Kim K. However, donning such a historical piece of fashion meant following a strict set of rules and Kardashian didn't exactly get to wear the dress all night. Here's what we mean.