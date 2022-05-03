Kim Kardashian Didn't Wear Marilyn Monroe's Dress For As Long As You Thought
The Met Gala is renowned for its red carpet fashions and the 2022 event did not disappoint. The theme of the evening was "Gilded Glamour" and, while some stars chose to keep their looks sparkly yet simple, others went all out. Some were hits (Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were named the king and queen of the Gala by Twitter), some were misses (sorry, Hillary Clinton!), and others were simply major surprises. One of the most talked-about looks was none other than Kim Kardashian's. While the superstar was once banned from attending the gala, she made her debut in 2013 on the arm of Kanye "Ye" West and she's been ruling the event ever since. Along with her sisters, of course.
Last night was no exception, as the Kardashians made Met Gala history. It was actually the first time all of the KarJenner sisters were invited and, while some of their sartorial choices raised eyebrows, Kim K's look set Twitter on fire. That's because the reality star was allowed to wear a seriously historic dress — one once worn by none other than Marilyn Monroe! The curve-hugging, sparkle-topped floor-length gown was first worn by Monroe when she serenaded President John F. Kennedy for his 45th birthday in 1962. Fast-forward 60 years and the nude number reappeared on Kim K. However, donning such a historical piece of fashion meant following a strict set of rules and Kardashian didn't exactly get to wear the dress all night. Here's what we mean.
The secrets behind Kim Kardashian's 2022 Met Gala look
Kim Kardashian first had the idea to wear Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress while thinking about 2021's theme: "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion". Kardashian had worn that all-black Balenciaga look, but wondered what else she might have chosen. "What's the most American thing you can think of?" she mused. The answer was Marily Monroe. But getting her hands on the JFK gown, which was designed by Bob Mackie, wasn't easy. As Vogue reported, the dress originally cost $1,440, but sold at a 1999 auction for over $1 million. In 2016, it resold for $4.8 million and was eventually bought by Ripley's Believe It Or Not Museum. Now, it's stored in a temperature-controlled vault and rarely taken out.
While considering Kardashian's request, Ripley's asked her to try a replica for size, then the real thing "was transported by guards" and she "had to wear gloves to try it on." Unfortunately, it wasn't a fit, but it couldn't be altered, so a rigorous month-long diet and exercise plan followed. Kardashian shed 16 lbs to fit the gown, which she wore for minutes. Because it's so fragile, Kardashian left her hotel in a dressing gown, donned the dress near the Met Gala steps, then swapped into a replica once she walked up the stairs. Explaining why she agreed to such strict terms, Kardasian told Vogue she understood the historical value and "would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it."