How The Kardashians Are Making Met Gala History

The Met Gala, traditionally held on the first Monday in May, has always read like a "who's who" in the fashion world. After all, the star-studded affair is Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour's baby. Per The New York Times, Wintour took the annual benefit to the next level back in 2003, when she began inviting famous faces like model Gisele Bündchen and tennis pro Serena Williams to glam up the event. These days, scoring an invite is a major rite of passage, of sorts — and it makes sense! From Rihanna's yellow gown that spawned hundreds of memes, to Kim Kardashian's head-scratching, faceless Balenciaga bodysuit, celebrities have been cemented as fashion icons on the steps of the Met.

But even A-listers like Kardashian — who is today considered a Met Gala regular — was once a newbie looking to make her mark on the fashion world. Kardashian's first time at the ball was in 2013, when she attended as Kanye "Ye" West's plus one, per Vogue. "I never really dreamed I would be at the Met Ball," the star recounted. Then-pregnant with the couple's child North West, Kardashian made her big debut in a floral print Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci dress (which was later eviscerated online). "I think Robin Williams even tweeted it, said I looked like Mrs. Doubtfire," she said. "I was crying the whole way home because I just couldn't believe it." Kardashian has clearly made a fashion 360 since then, and so has the rest of her famous family.