How The Kardashians Are Making Met Gala History
The Met Gala, traditionally held on the first Monday in May, has always read like a "who's who" in the fashion world. After all, the star-studded affair is Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour's baby. Per The New York Times, Wintour took the annual benefit to the next level back in 2003, when she began inviting famous faces like model Gisele Bündchen and tennis pro Serena Williams to glam up the event. These days, scoring an invite is a major rite of passage, of sorts — and it makes sense! From Rihanna's yellow gown that spawned hundreds of memes, to Kim Kardashian's head-scratching, faceless Balenciaga bodysuit, celebrities have been cemented as fashion icons on the steps of the Met.
But even A-listers like Kardashian — who is today considered a Met Gala regular — was once a newbie looking to make her mark on the fashion world. Kardashian's first time at the ball was in 2013, when she attended as Kanye "Ye" West's plus one, per Vogue. "I never really dreamed I would be at the Met Ball," the star recounted. Then-pregnant with the couple's child North West, Kardashian made her big debut in a floral print Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci dress (which was later eviscerated online). "I think Robin Williams even tweeted it, said I looked like Mrs. Doubtfire," she said. "I was crying the whole way home because I just couldn't believe it." Kardashian has clearly made a fashion 360 since then, and so has the rest of her famous family.
The KarJenners are taking over the Met Gala
Kim Kardashian, along with Kris, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner, have thus far been the only members of the KarJenner club to score a Met Gala invite, with Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian being notably absent, according to "TODAY." However, that's all about to change at the 2022 Met Gala, which is returning May 2 after a COVID-induced hiatus. For the first time, Page Six reports that Anna Wintour invited all the KarJenner women. Scheduled to attend this year are Kim and her boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kourtney and her fiancé Travis Barker, as well as Khloé, Kris, Kendall, and Kylie. Rob Kardashian has been infamously reclusive in recent years and will be absent. Kylie's boyfriend Travis Scott will also be missing, as he's been keeping a low profile since the Astroworld tragedy that left eight people dead.
In particular, Kourtney has seemingly become more "fashionable" thanks to her relationship with Barker, per Page Six. Meanwhile, Khloé has been busy glamming up for her big debut, as she shared photos of a laser facial on her Instagram Stories over the weekend, according to InTouch. Previously, her absence from the Met Gala led fans to believe that she had actually been banned from fashion's biggest night, according to People. But the Good American founder was quick to shut down the rumors on Twitter, calling them "absolutely NOT true." With all the KarJenner ladies slated to shut down the red carpet, this year's Met Gala will surely be one for the books.