The Kardashians Just Had The Most Eyebrow Raising Met Gala Ever

Celebrities and other big names in the entertainment industry have waltzed across the famous Met Gala carpet, but as usual, all eyes were on the Kardashians. For the first time ever, all the KarJenner women were invited to attend the prestigious charity event, with Khloë and Kourtney Kardashian making their long-overdue debut.

Every year, fans look forward to who and what the famous family is wearing, and at the 2022 Met Gala, they did not disappoint — at least when it came to eliciting reactions. Each of them donned a distinct look, starting with matriarch Kris Jenner, who donned a yellow Oscar de la Renta gown and a cute, new hairstyle. Met Gala first-timers Khloë and Kourtney sported opposite styles, with Kourtney rocking a "deconstructed suit" and dress hybrid by Thom Browne and Khloë wearing a gold Moschino dress.

The youngest of the bunch, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, also sported different styles. Kendall showed up in a black tulle Prada top paired with a balloon satin skirt, per Vogue, and her eyebrows were notably dyed a light auburn shade. Kylie, on the other hand, wore a bridal dress from Off-White, with a backward baseball cap and a traditional veil. But the real star of the show was Kim Kardashian, who surprised everyone by donning Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress. With the Kardashians pulling off various looks, they also drew an array of reactions, and suffice to say, not all were positive.