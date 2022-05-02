Twitter Is Truly Divided Over Hillary Clinton's Met Gala Attendance
It's the first Monday in May, and fashionistas know what that means — it's time for the Met Gala! Known as the Super Bowl of fashion, the Met Gala allows celebrities to glitter on the Met's steps before heading to see the new exhibition. But this year, the guest list is throwing fans for a loop as it's not just celebrities — or TikTokkers — on the carpet, but now politicians like Hillary Clinton are making their appearance on Met Gala Monday.
But it's not just celebrities that make the Met Gala what it is; it's also the theme. This year's red carpet theme is "Gilded Glamour," which is a take on the 1870-1890 time period of American history — aptly called the Gilded Age. During that time, any sign of aristocracy was shined upon — the bigger, the better — as industrialization kicked in, also bringing in a bigger and better world. For instance, John D. Rockefeller, J.P. Morgan and Cornelius Vanderbilt were the significant namesakes of this time, per People.
So, what does gilded glamour entail for the celebrities of the 21st century? Let's just say they have been pulling out all the sparkles, ruffles, tiaras and trains, leaving fans to choose who's on the best and worst dressed list. And one celeb politician is not only confusing fans with her appearance on the carpet, but her dress is causing a stir amongst fans online.
Fans are loving the meaning behind Hillary Clinton's detailed gown
Showing up and showing out! Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton graced the 2022 Met Gala wearing a burgundy off-the-shoulder gown by Joseph Altuzarra.
Letting her dress speak for itself, embroidered in the off-the-shoulder detailing of Clinton's dress were the names of 60 women she admires. The names included the likes of Rosa Parks, Lady Bird Johnson, and Dorothy Rodham, Clinton's mom, per Vogue. Putting the names of inspiring women before her was a way for Clinton to honor them and bring them into the Metropolitan Museum of Art — somewhere, designer Altuzarra says, they wouldn't have been before.
Not only did Clinton love the meaning behind her dress, but so did fans, even if they were shocked to see the politician grace the carpet (even though, as one Twitter user noted, this wasn't Clinton's first walk down the red carpet)> "Such a brilliant idea and beautiful design. She looks radiant," one fan tweeted. And that brilliant idea is exactly what Altuzarra was going for when designing Clinton's dress, "I was also thinking about the story she's going to be telling through this dress and how she would actually vocalize that when people ask her about it. I wanted that story to be something she felt a personal connection to," he told Vogue.