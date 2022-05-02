Twitter Is Truly Divided Over Hillary Clinton's Met Gala Attendance

It's the first Monday in May, and fashionistas know what that means — it's time for the Met Gala! Known as the Super Bowl of fashion, the Met Gala allows celebrities to glitter on the Met's steps before heading to see the new exhibition. But this year, the guest list is throwing fans for a loop as it's not just celebrities — or TikTokkers — on the carpet, but now politicians like Hillary Clinton are making their appearance on Met Gala Monday.

But it's not just celebrities that make the Met Gala what it is; it's also the theme. This year's red carpet theme is "Gilded Glamour," which is a take on the 1870-1890 time period of American history — aptly called the Gilded Age. During that time, any sign of aristocracy was shined upon — the bigger, the better — as industrialization kicked in, also bringing in a bigger and better world. For instance, John D. Rockefeller, J.P. Morgan and Cornelius Vanderbilt were the significant namesakes of this time, per People.

So, what does gilded glamour entail for the celebrities of the 21st century? Let's just say they have been pulling out all the sparkles, ruffles, tiaras and trains, leaving fans to choose who's on the best and worst dressed list. And one celeb politician is not only confusing fans with her appearance on the carpet, but her dress is causing a stir amongst fans online.