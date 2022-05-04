The Odd Marilyn Monroe Gift Kim Kardashian Received Is Causing A Stir

As if Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe's 60-year-old dress wasn't enough of a shock, the reality star was also given a lock of Monroe's signature platinum blonde hair to celebrate her Met Gala appearance. In a video posted to Instagram, Kardashian gasped when she opened the silver locket containing the strands of hair and was temporarily left speechless.

"Oh my God, I'm literally going to do some crazy voodoo s***," Kardashian quipped, as she hugged Ripley's Believe It Or Not museum staffers for the one-of-a-kind gesture. "This is so special to me." The SKIMS mogul then joked, "This is sleeping with me every night."

However, the gift is drawing some backlash online, as some are slamming Kardashian and Ripley's for the inappropriate gift. "I think it's very strange and disrespectful how kim was 'gifted' a piece of marilyn monroe's hair," one person tweeted. "Let that legend Rest In Peace I'm begging," another fan wrote in defense of Monroe's memory. Others trashed the museum directly, with one fan tweeting, "Ripley's giving kim kardashian a lock of marilyn monroe's hair is disgusting. i genuinely cannot comprehend how f***ing weird that is." Ouch. Despite the heat she received for accepting Monroe's hair, it seemed as though Kardashian was genuinely excited to bring the icon's memory to life on the Met red carpet, as she wrote on Instagram, "I am forever grateful for this moment."