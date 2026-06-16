What The Only Surviving Star From The Beverly Hillbillies Looks Like Now

"The Beverly Hillbillies" has an enduring place in American TV history. Debuting in 1962, the CBS sitcom was a hit starting from Season 1 and remained so until its end in 1971. Now decades in the past, most of its ensemble cast members have died. The only exception is Max Baer Jr. (above on the left), who played well-meaning-but-dimwitted Jethro Bodine. Baer Jr., the son of boxing champion Max Baer, was 24 and the youngest among the main cast, so it is natural that he has outlived his former costars.

Born in December 1937, Baer Jr. turned 88 in 2025 and lives largely out of the spotlight. But in April 2016, he came out to celebrate pop culture and horror at the Chiller Theater Expo. And he made quite an appearance. Stepping out in a black-and-white Polo Ralph Lauren sports jacket halfway unzipped with a black low-cut undershirt, Baer Jr. showed that he had aged with style. He also rocked a gold medallion necklace and gradient shades, complete with a '70s-style 'stache that amplified his swagger.

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A year before the expo, in January 2015, Elly May Clampett actor Donna Douglas had died of pancreatic cancer at age 82. Born in September 1932, she was five years older than Baer Jr. and close to the former '70s sitcom star. Baer Jr. didn't have a chance to speak to Douglas before she died, but she left him a message through a friend. "Tell Maxie I thought I was going to get better," she said, according to Rumor Fix Magazine. And thus, Baer Jr. became the only surviving member of "The Beverly Hillbillies" main cast.