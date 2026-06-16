No, Not My Heart Will Go On: This Was Celine Dion's Longest-Charting Hit

1997's "My Heart Will Go On," recorded for the "Titanic" soundtrack, may be Celine Dion's most famous song, but it's not her longest chart-topping hit. It's understandable that you'd assume the opposite, given the impressive stats attached to the ballad. It sold ten million copies in the U.S. and racked up a few prestigious awards, too. Specifically, it won four Grammy Awards and an Academy Award for best original song. However, it claimed the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for only two weeks. Dion's longest charting song(s) lasted six.

Yes, Dion actually has two songs that topped the charts longer than the rest of her catalog — including "My Heart Will Go On." The first is 1996's "Because You Loved Me," penned by legendary songwriter Diane Warren. The heartfelt ballad, which was released as the leading song on the "Up Close & Personal" soundtrack, spent 33 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart — six weeks at number one, according to Billboard.

Dion's other longest chart-topping track is "I'm Your Angel," her sole duet with R. Kelly. In addition to spending six of its 18 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at number one, it also achieved platinum status after merely eight weeks. Released in November 1998, roughly a year after "My Heart Will Go On" took over the world, it probably benefited from the wind beneath Dion's sails at the time. Ultimately, however, it's a reminder that metrics can't always predict staying power, which is something "I'm Your Angel" didn't have.