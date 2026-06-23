What Happened To Paul Newman's First Wife, Jackie Witte?

Paul Newman's legendary romance with Joanne Woodward is well-documented (their daughter even published a book about it), but the "The Three Faces of Eve" star was his second wife. Prior to Woodward, Newman was married to Jackie Witte, and given just how public his second marriage was, many have questioned what ever happened to her.

Despite once wanting to become an actor and having some community theater experience, Witte never had a professional performing career of her own. In "The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir," a friend mused that this seemed to be a source of frustration for her, particularly as Newman's star rose. Nevertheless, after marrying Newman and having children with him, Witte settled into a more domestic role. Sadly, playing the role of dutiful wife didn't lead to a decade-spanning marriage, and Newman began having an affair with Woodward, who he'd met during a theater production a few years prior.

Unsurprisingly, many a social media user has rolled their eyes at yet another star leaving their partner once they made it big, and though some have conceded that Woodward was undoubtedly Newman's soulmate, they've nonetheless maintained that it must have been "devastating." "How sad for her," one lamented. The fact that Witte also disappeared from public view certainly doesn't help matters, particularly when taking into account the fact that she had once dreamed of making it big herself. However, it is worth noting that she was awarded an impressive divorce settlement. As Newman revealed in "The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir," "I think for the first year, she was guaranteed a certain income, around $200,000. I earned $225,000 that year, so I only kept $25,000 of that." Well, at least he made good on his commitments.