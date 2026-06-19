Pamela Anderson Will Inherit Millions From A Marriage That Lasted Less Than Two Weeks
Pamela Anderson has endured plenty of tragedy in her love life, including heartbreaking miscarriages and a harrowing violation of her privacy that shot her to infamy when her sex tape was stolen and leaked. But not everything about her five marriages was completely bad. For example, her unofficial, 12-day-long marriage to producer Jon Peters speaks of a bond that will last beyond death. That's because he has written her into his will.
Peters, who has produced hits like "A Star Is Born," "Wild Wild West," and "Superman Returns," shared the news in a January 2023 interview with Variety, noting how his feelings for Anderson would never change. "I will always love Pamela, always in my heart. As a matter of fact, I left her $10 million in my will," the octogenarian said. If the readers were surprised, they weren't alone. Likely, Anderson was too, since that would have been the first time the former "Baywatch" star heard of it, too. "She doesn't even know that. Nobody knows that. I'm just saying it for the first time with you," he continued.
Anderson has a net worth estimated at $20 million, so the inheritance from Peters would increase it by a whopping 50%. The "Playboy" alum is no stranger to financial struggles, going so far as to participate in "Dancing with the Stars" and "Dancing on Ice" against her wishes to pay bills and lawsuits. "I sold my soul to save my beautiful home," she wrote in a 2013 essay on her personal website. While she has recovered since, there's no denying the extra stability would be welcome.
Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters go way back
When Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters said "I do" in a secret ceremony in January 2020, they hadn't filed for a marriage certificate. They split less than two weeks later, and since they still hadn't gone through this process, their marriage was never legally binding. Still, their feelings for each other remained intact. "He's great and has been a huge influence on my life. I love him to death," Anderson said in the Variety piece. Their wedding wasn't the result of some crazy whirlwind romance, so the reason for Anderson and Peters' split was a big mystery for everyone who knew about them.
Sure, they decided to hold a wedding ceremony just months into their relationship, but it wasn't exactly a new fling. Anderson and the hairdresser-turned-movie-mogul had met more than three decades earlier, before she went through the controversial "Playboy" mansion experience, as she had recently arrived from her native Canada. "She was like 19. I knew she would be a big star. We ended up living together," Peters told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017. During their relationship, he helped launch her acting career by paying for classes and other necessities. He even proposed at one point, but she said no.
They broke up the first time in the early 1990s but remained friends. "He's kind of popped up here and there," she said on The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast in 2024. When they got together for the second time, she claimed it wasn't that serious. Peters sounded pretty serious, though. "For 35 years — I've only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild — in a good way," he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2020, after the ceremony. Regardless, the romantic part didn't work, but their relationship has proved enduring nonetheless.