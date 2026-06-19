Pamela Anderson Will Inherit Millions From A Marriage That Lasted Less Than Two Weeks

Pamela Anderson has endured plenty of tragedy in her love life, including heartbreaking miscarriages and a harrowing violation of her privacy that shot her to infamy when her sex tape was stolen and leaked. But not everything about her five marriages was completely bad. For example, her unofficial, 12-day-long marriage to producer Jon Peters speaks of a bond that will last beyond death. That's because he has written her into his will.

Peters, who has produced hits like "A Star Is Born," "Wild Wild West," and "Superman Returns," shared the news in a January 2023 interview with Variety, noting how his feelings for Anderson would never change. "I will always love Pamela, always in my heart. As a matter of fact, I left her $10 million in my will," the octogenarian said. If the readers were surprised, they weren't alone. Likely, Anderson was too, since that would have been the first time the former "Baywatch" star heard of it, too. "She doesn't even know that. Nobody knows that. I'm just saying it for the first time with you," he continued.

Anderson has a net worth estimated at $20 million, so the inheritance from Peters would increase it by a whopping 50%. The "Playboy" alum is no stranger to financial struggles, going so far as to participate in "Dancing with the Stars" and "Dancing on Ice" against her wishes to pay bills and lawsuits. "I sold my soul to save my beautiful home," she wrote in a 2013 essay on her personal website. While she has recovered since, there's no denying the extra stability would be welcome.