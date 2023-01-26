Pamela Anderson's Take On Her Playboy Mansion Experience Isn't Quite What We Pictured

Jenny McCarthy, Kendra Wilkinson, and Holly Madison (among many, many others) are all famed Playboy Bunnies. However, no one has come close to the iconic Pamela Anderson. Since she stepped on the scene in the 1990s, people were astounded by her beauty. Her role on "Baywatch" — along with her leaked sex tape — made her one of the most recognizable names in Hollywood. But, before she got as big as she did, Anderson was just another Playboy Bunny at Hugh Hefner's famed mansion, per Hello! Magazine.

After she accidentally became famous at one of her local sporting events, Playboy invited Anderson to do a cover, per US Weekly. Her first cover for the magazine was released in 1989, and she continued to have a long-standing relationship with the publication and those associated with it throughout the height of her fame. Anderson modeled for Playboy for a staggering 22 years, "more than any other model" in history. The "Baywatch" actor spoke about how much doing those photoshoots meant to her. She said, "I was painfully shy as a child. As a young girl, Playboy empowered me. It really saved my life." For Anderson, the Playboy mansion was an escape, and the atmosphere allowed her to be the person she truly wanted to be.

Although people may think the 55-year-old simply had a wild time at the mansion, for Anderson, it was much more than that. The perceptions surrounding the Playboy mansion were recently shattered by Anderson as she revealed what it was actually like at the famous home.