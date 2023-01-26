Pamela Anderson's Take On Her Playboy Mansion Experience Isn't Quite What We Pictured
Jenny McCarthy, Kendra Wilkinson, and Holly Madison (among many, many others) are all famed Playboy Bunnies. However, no one has come close to the iconic Pamela Anderson. Since she stepped on the scene in the 1990s, people were astounded by her beauty. Her role on "Baywatch" — along with her leaked sex tape — made her one of the most recognizable names in Hollywood. But, before she got as big as she did, Anderson was just another Playboy Bunny at Hugh Hefner's famed mansion, per Hello! Magazine.
After she accidentally became famous at one of her local sporting events, Playboy invited Anderson to do a cover, per US Weekly. Her first cover for the magazine was released in 1989, and she continued to have a long-standing relationship with the publication and those associated with it throughout the height of her fame. Anderson modeled for Playboy for a staggering 22 years, "more than any other model" in history. The "Baywatch" actor spoke about how much doing those photoshoots meant to her. She said, "I was painfully shy as a child. As a young girl, Playboy empowered me. It really saved my life." For Anderson, the Playboy mansion was an escape, and the atmosphere allowed her to be the person she truly wanted to be.
Although people may think the 55-year-old simply had a wild time at the mansion, for Anderson, it was much more than that. The perceptions surrounding the Playboy mansion were recently shattered by Anderson as she revealed what it was actually like at the famous home.
Pamela Anderson says Playboy Mansion was full of freedom
When people think of the Playboy mansion, they probably think of Hugh Hefner and the thousands of girls that walked the halls of the famed home over the years. The girls are usually stereotyped as looking and behaving the same way, and apparently, they even attempted to change Pamela Anderson.
The model/actor revealed on "The Howard Stern Show" how her first time at the Playboy mansion went and the changes the other Bunnies tried to make while she was there. She said, "My first day at the Playboy mansion I was in my acid wash jeans, you know, and some rock T-shirt with my sneakers on with the little balls on the socks." Someone told Anderson to pull clothes from the Playboy mansion closet instead of rocking her preferred look. Despite their attempts at changing her, Anderson opened up about how it was more than just a home filled with beautiful women.
The Broadway star told Variety that the Playboy mansion was actually "classy." She said, "The wildest thing I ever witnessed at the Playboy mansion? It was just complete freedom. It was full of artists, full of philanthropists, intellectuals, chivalry, beautiful women. It was really an experience." Although the actor did say it was rowdy, she revealed that it had some class to it as well. Anderson reflected on her time at the Playboy mansion as the "end of an era," and something that will never happen again.