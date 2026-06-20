Hallmark's Rachael Leigh Cook Moved On Quickly After Her Divorce From Daniel Gillies

Rachael Leigh Cook seemed to waste little time jumping back in the saddle after divorcing her husband of 15 years, Daniel Gillies. In July 2020, Gillies — who married Cook in 2004 — officially filed for divorce after the pair had previously announced their separation. Cook and Gillies said the split was a mutual decision, and they remained on good terms afterwards. The divorce was finalized in March 2021, but the "Caught By Love" actor had already gone public with her new boyfriend long before that.

Only a month after news broke that her divorce was in progress, Cook spoke openly about dating film producer Kevin Mann, as she gushed over her new beau. "He's really great. I did good, if I do say so. Definitely hitting out of my league there," she told Us Weekly in August 2020. Fans wondering what Cook had been up to since "She's All That" may have been surprised to hear she was online dating shortly after she and Gillies separated.

Just over a year after separating from her ex-husband in June 2019, Cook had not only been going on lots of dates, but had met her new boyfriend and had become serious enough with him to take the relationship public. Appearing on the "Brief Take" podcast in September 2020, Cook recalled speaking to her friend and fellow actor, Judy Greer, about her post-divorce dating woes. "I was complaining to them about whatever online disaster date," Cook said on the podcast. It was Greer who introduced Cook to Mann. "And Judy said, 'Well, when you're ready to meet someone nice, you should meet Kevin,'" the Hallmark star recalled. "I went on three more disastrous dates, and I went, 'Introduce me to nice Kevin,'" she added. Unfortunately for Cook, the relationship with Mann didn't last.