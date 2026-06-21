Bobby Flay Has A Sizeable Age Gap His Girlfriend Brooke Williamson

In March 2025, it was confirmed that Bobby Flay was dating Brooke Williamson. This was notable not only because both were chefs on the Food Network, but it also turned heads because of their sizable age difference. "They have been friends for a while and recently decided to jump in," a source told People at the time. Prior to that, Williamson had been married. "Her divorce last year probably gave them some additional shared experiences and over the last few weeks, love bloomed," the insider added.

After the news broke that the two celebrity chefs were an item, some fans believed it showed the shady side of Flay, as he is 14 years older than Williamson. "He looks like her grandpa," one Redditor wrote after the couple attended the U.S. Open tennis tournament in September 2025. Others came to the defense of the couple. "She's 47 and he is 60, people act like he is robbing the cradle, she's almost 50!" one fan replied. Some Food Network viewers took exception with more than just the age gap between Flay and Williamson. "It's like the employee dating the boss. Kind of ick," a Redditor commented (when the pair first met, they were co-judges on "Supermarket Stakeout").

The following year, Williamson gave some insight into how she and Flay transitioned from co-workers to being romantically involved. "There wasn't a moment. We have been working together for years," she said on the "Katie Lee Kitchen" podcast in February 2026. "The opportunity just wasn't always there. I was married; he had a girlfriend. We were very respectful of each other," Williamson said. According to the former "Top Chef" contestant, it was a phone call from Flay that helped bring the pair closer.