Bobby Flay Has A Sizeable Age Gap His Girlfriend Brooke Williamson
In March 2025, it was confirmed that Bobby Flay was dating Brooke Williamson. This was notable not only because both were chefs on the Food Network, but it also turned heads because of their sizable age difference. "They have been friends for a while and recently decided to jump in," a source told People at the time. Prior to that, Williamson had been married. "Her divorce last year probably gave them some additional shared experiences and over the last few weeks, love bloomed," the insider added.
After the news broke that the two celebrity chefs were an item, some fans believed it showed the shady side of Flay, as he is 14 years older than Williamson. "He looks like her grandpa," one Redditor wrote after the couple attended the U.S. Open tennis tournament in September 2025. Others came to the defense of the couple. "She's 47 and he is 60, people act like he is robbing the cradle, she's almost 50!" one fan replied. Some Food Network viewers took exception with more than just the age gap between Flay and Williamson. "It's like the employee dating the boss. Kind of ick," a Redditor commented (when the pair first met, they were co-judges on "Supermarket Stakeout").
The following year, Williamson gave some insight into how she and Flay transitioned from co-workers to being romantically involved. "There wasn't a moment. We have been working together for years," she said on the "Katie Lee Kitchen" podcast in February 2026. "The opportunity just wasn't always there. I was married; he had a girlfriend. We were very respectful of each other," Williamson said. According to the former "Top Chef" contestant, it was a phone call from Flay that helped bring the pair closer.
Bobby Flay and Brooke Williamson don't plan on ever getting married
Years before they began dating, Bobby Flay and Brooke Williamson bonded during the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, they had worked together but had no contact for a year while the industry was shut down. Williamson wrote an impassioned op-ed piece for the Los Angeles Times in December 2020, and Flay was so impressed that he reached out. "I remember I was standing on the patio of my restaurant, and you Facetimed me out of nowhere. I hadn't spoken to you in like a year," she recalled on her boyfriend's "Bobby on the Beat" podcast in December 2025. Over time, their friendship grew, but they didn't pursue anything romantic until they were both single.
As mentioned, Williamson had been married, and while the rumors that Flay dated Giada De Laurentiis aren't true, he had been romantically linked to multiple high-profile girlfriends. Flay also has three ex-wives. His most recent divorce came when he and Stephanie March called it quits in March 2015. Those previous marriages appear to have left an impression on the "Bobby's Triple Threat" host and have impacted how he views his relationship with Williamson. "We both don't want to get married again," he revealed on the "Elvis Duran Show" in November 2025. They may not be walking down the aisle, but Flay is still committed to Williamson. "It's great having a life partner," he added.
The couple spoke about their joint decision to leave marriage out of the equation when they both appeared on the "Elvis Duran Show" in March 2026. Flay spoke about buying Williamson a large diamond ring that was not an engagement ring. "I wanted to give her something to show her that I was committed to this relationship," he explained.