The Bobby Flay And Giada De Laurentiis Dating Rumors Explained

Giada de Laurentiis and Bobby Flay have built international food brands, mostly from their work on the Food Network, so it makes sense that TV producers push them together whenever possible. Over the years, De Laurentiis and Flay have teamed up for projects such as "Iron Chef America," "Food Network Star," "Bobby and Giada in Italy." In 2013, they even teamed up to answer relationship questions (as friends) for "Today." And while De Laurentiis and Flay had a brief falling out after the former felt the latter didn't pull his weight during "Iron Chef America," most of their team-ups have led to amazing ratings, widespread fanfare, and some very juicy, very scandalous, yet unsubstantiated, dating rumors.

If you're wondering what could possibly be scandalous about two gorgeous, successful celebrity chefs hooking up, well, it's probably because both De Laurentiis and Flay were married while some of these rumors swirled. They also both filed to end their respective marriages within six months of each other. For starters, Laurentiis took to Facebook to announce that she was divorcing her husband, Todd Thomas, in December 2014. Days later, it was reported that she and Flay enjoyed a platonic dinner together before her announcement. Flay's third marriage to actor Stephanie March ended in April 2015. Then, Radar published a report about De Laurentiis making out with a "mystery man," who they made sure to point out was not Flay.

Yeah, that's certainly suspicious if you ask us!