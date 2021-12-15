What Giada De Laurentiis And Bobby Flay's Relationship Is Like Today

Now, everything leads to Giada De Laurentiis and Bobby Flay spending a month in Italy together. Despite foodie fans' long-time hopes for their favorite celebrity chefs becoming something more, Italy was still no match in changing their friendship. This continued speculation seems to be a bit of internet fun, especially considering that De Laurentiis has been in a relationship with television producer Shane Farley since 2015, per Distractify.

When Flay developed the idea for the Italian adventure, he immediately thought of De Laurentiis, born in Rome and an Italian cuisine specialist. While speaking with People, Flay broke the thought process down of doing the show. "We're friends, we obviously both love Italy and we're both on the same network, so it made perfect sense," the Food Network star shared. "So that's what we did. And I have to say, I think it's probably the most beautiful thing that I've ever shot, for sure."

As for the extra boost of chemistry and apparent bliss in "Bobby and Giada in Italy," Flay has a lovely explanation for that experience: "I think you're going to see an inherent happiness in both of us just being there. You know when you go to a place that you really love being, your whole demeanor is different. We were just so much more relaxed and just smiling a lot and just enjoying our surroundings." Perhaps it's time for everyone to accept the fact that friendships can be just that. And while there were whispers of Flay leaving Food Network earlier this year, Variety confirmed he agreed to a new contract. So the possibility of more De Laurentiis and Flay collaborations should keep fans on their toes and ready to add to the foodie fiction.