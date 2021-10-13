The Shocking Amount Of Money Bobby Flay Reportedly Demanded To Stay At Food Network

Details are emerging on the real reason Bobby Flay is leaving the Food Network, just days after news dropped the chef was making a departure.

According to a report by Variety, the longtime chef is expected to leave the Food Network at the end of his current three-year contract, leaving fans disappointed. Flay first began his time at the network 27 years ago back in 1994, and has since starred in multiple shows including "Food Network Star," "Throwdown! With Bobby Flay," "Boy Meets Grill," "Beat Bobby Flay," and perhaps most well-known, "Iron Chef America." People reports Flay earned four Daytime Emmys thanks to his Food Network success, and was the first TV chef with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Flay's most recent work includes hosting "Bobby and Giada in Italy" with fellow TV chef Giada De Laurentiis, according to Delish. Promoting the new project, Flay admitted the Italian food program would mirror "Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives," hosted by Guy Fieri. But unfortunately for Flay, the one thing that didn't mirror Fieri was a hefty paycheck, eventually leading to Flay's surprise exit from the Food Network.