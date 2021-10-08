Why The Food Network Is Reportedly Ditching Bobby Flay

Chef Bobby Flay has been a staple on the Food Network for nearly three decades, but that's seemingly about to change. Variety revealed on October 7 that Flay is set to part ways with the Food Network after working with them for 27 years, and fans are curious what's behind this rather shocking development.

Flay's current contract with Food Network was reached in December 2018, detailed Variety. The three-year deal kept Flay working exclusively with Food Network for his television ventures, which included "Beat Bobby Flay" as well as a new show he planned to do with his daughter Sophie Flay titled "The Flay List." When the deal was reached, Food Network president Courtney White noted, "Bobby Flay is a culinary superstar in every regard, and we are thrilled to be able to continue this extraordinary and productive partnership."

Flay first joined the Food Network team in 1994 and over the years headlined a handful of shows including "Grillin' & Chillin'," "Food Network Star," "Worst Cooks in America," "Iron Chef America" and others — in addition to "Beat Bobby Flay" and "Throwdown with Bobby Flay." The exclusive contract also covered projects connected to Flay's Rock Shrimp Productions, which included his own shows as well as others such as Chef Marcela Valladolid's "Mexican Made Easy" and Jeff Mauro's "Sandwich King" (per IMDb). What developed since this prior exclusive contract went into place that prompted this surprising split?