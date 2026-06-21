Jennifer Lopez Was Almost Part Of This Historic VMAs Performance But Was Forced To Turn It Down

Jennifer Lopez's schedule may have prevented her from making history with Madonna at the 2003 VMAs, but it's not like she hasn't had plenty of her own iconic moments at award shows over the years. For example, Lopez made fashion history in the green Versace dress she flaunted at the 2000 Grammy Awards. The controversial awards show outfit, which left little to the imagination, still remains a divisive topic to this day (though most agree it was absolutely fab). And she's not quite done with it yet. "I'm gonna make a promise right now. I'm gonna wear it in 20 years," she told fans during an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in May 2026. "And it's gonna look good. You're not gonna hate it." We have no doubt!

Lopez also got her stage kiss, too. In 2025, the multi-hyphenate, who served as the host of the American Music Awards, kissed two of her backup dancers — one man and one woman — while performing a 23-song medley. Unsurprisingly, the spicy showcase went viral online, and in true J. Lo fashion, sparked a bit of backlash. One user on X wrote, "She'll do anything to make headlines and stay relevant. She's like Madonna in that way."

But Lopez wasn't moved by any of the negativity. "I hear the kisses are going viral," she cheekily told Extra after the performance. "I thought it went really, really well." Ever the perfectionist, however, she did admit that she noticed things about the performance she wanted to change. "I always feel like, 'I could've gotten this little piece, or that little piece.'"