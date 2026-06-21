You've Probably Seen Emilie Ullerup's Real-Life Husband On Hallmark Before
Danish actress Emilie Ullerup has been a regular face on the Hallmark Channel for many years now. Fans are especially familiar with her role as the character Bree O'Brien on the hit series "Chesapeake Shores." The show is a drama about a woman who decides to move back to her hometown to focus on her family. Along with Ullerup, it also stars Meghan Ory, Treat Williams, Jesse Metcalfe, and more. With her exciting acting in the beloved series, Ullerup made quite an impression on fans, leading many to want to know more about her.
After "Chesapeake Shores" wrapped up in 2022, Ullerup has continued to be a mainstay on the network. A few other Hallmark projects she has starred in include the movies "Catch of the Day" and "Missing the Boat." Meanwhile, she has opened up to fans a bit on social media, sharing snippets of her personal life here and there, including her husband, Kyle Cassie. Ullerup is a familiar face to Hallmark fans, but one surprising fact they might not know about the actor is that she and her husband are among the Hallmark Channel stars who are married in real life. And if they like Ullerup and "Chesapeake Shores," they've definitely seen him before.
Cassie had a guest role on the hit drama as the character Martin Demming. He first appears in the ninth episode of Season 1, with his character's story continuing into the first two episodes of "Chesapeake Shores" Season 2. Cassie got to act with his wife in the show as well, as his character is Bree's ex-boyfriend from her past as a playwright.
This wasn't the first time the longtime couple worked together on screen
Although the couple's fun storyline on "Chesapeake Shores" is sure to be the most memorable for Hallmark Channel fans, it actually wasn't the first time Emilie Ullerup worked with her husband, Kyle Cassie, on screen. The two, who first got together in 2007, have appeared in the same project multiple times over the years. It started with "JPod" in 2008, a comedy-drama about the staff working at a video game studio.
Then came the 2011 films "Complexity" and "The House," the crime drama "True Justice," 2014's "What an Idiot," and a few more small projects. After "Chesapeake Shores" ended, they started working on a couple of short films together called "Anti-Social" and "BMX." Cassie might not be as much of a Hallmark regular as his wife, but he has also done his fair share of TV movies on Lifetime and other networks over the years.
Outside of their acting collaborations, Ullerup and Cassie appear to have quite the happy life together. After years of marriage, the two had their first child in early 2020, while another baby followed in late 2022. Ullerup talked a bit about having her first kid with Cassie in an interview with Parade in 2020. The Hallmark star mentioned the struggles of postpartum hormones but seemed to be doing well, calling motherhood "incredible" and praising her husband's parenting. She called Cassie "a dream" and added, "It is really a team effort." She occasionally shares peeks at their kids on social media for special occasions, like Father's Day and birthdays.