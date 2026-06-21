You've Probably Seen Emilie Ullerup's Real-Life Husband On Hallmark Before

Danish actress Emilie Ullerup has been a regular face on the Hallmark Channel for many years now. Fans are especially familiar with her role as the character Bree O'Brien on the hit series "Chesapeake Shores." The show is a drama about a woman who decides to move back to her hometown to focus on her family. Along with Ullerup, it also stars Meghan Ory, Treat Williams, Jesse Metcalfe, and more. With her exciting acting in the beloved series, Ullerup made quite an impression on fans, leading many to want to know more about her.

After "Chesapeake Shores" wrapped up in 2022, Ullerup has continued to be a mainstay on the network. A few other Hallmark projects she has starred in include the movies "Catch of the Day" and "Missing the Boat." Meanwhile, she has opened up to fans a bit on social media, sharing snippets of her personal life here and there, including her husband, Kyle Cassie. Ullerup is a familiar face to Hallmark fans, but one surprising fact they might not know about the actor is that she and her husband are among the Hallmark Channel stars who are married in real life. And if they like Ullerup and "Chesapeake Shores," they've definitely seen him before.

Cassie had a guest role on the hit drama as the character Martin Demming. He first appears in the ninth episode of Season 1, with his character's story continuing into the first two episodes of "Chesapeake Shores" Season 2. Cassie got to act with his wife in the show as well, as his character is Bree's ex-boyfriend from her past as a playwright.