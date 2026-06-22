No, Not Forrest Gump: John Travolta Turned Down One Of Tom Hanks' Most Memorable Movies

John Travolta is an actor with a decades-long career filled with exciting, recognizable roles. Whether you know him as Danny Zuko from "Grease," Edna Turnblad from "Hairspray," or another of his famous characters, it's safe to say that Travolta has made a name for himself in the industry thanks to his talent on screen. But how different would Travolta's career have looked if he hadn't turned down a role in a 1999 film based on a Stephen King novel?

Over the years, Travolta has talked a few times about roles he declined that went to other actors, particularly Tom Hanks and Richard Gere. Thanks to plenty of articles saying so, many fans believe that Travolta said no to starring in "Forrest Gump," but this isn't confirmed. Instead, Travolta was almost cast in the drama film "The Green Mile" in the role of Paul Edgecomb, which eventually went to Hanks. In a 2008 interview with Reuters, he mentioned a few projects he said no to and what he thought then. Travolta said, "'Green Mile' I probably should have said yes to, and 'An Officer and a Gentleman,'" referring to the 1982 film starring Gere. "The Green Mile" starred Hanks alongside Michael Clarke Duncan, Sam Rockwell, and Bonnie Hunt, among others, and it ended up getting nominated for best picture at the Oscars.

Thankfully, Travolta had a positive perspective on the whole thing. He declared, "But I gave Richard Gere and Tom Hanks a career! What you turn down can be a gift to someone else. There is enough to go around." By 1999, Travolta had already starred in some of his biggest roles, so he definitely wasn't hurting for interesting opportunities. Still, it would've been cool to see the actor in a role like "The Green Mile."