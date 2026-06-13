What JFK Jr.'s Ex Daryl Hannah Looks Like These Days As She Embraces Aging Naturally
While most people are familiar with the late John F. Kennedy Jr.'s marriage to Carolyn Bessette, he had another high-profile romance before her, with none other than actor Daryl Hannah. The two dated in the early 1990s, and plenty of photos were taken of the two lovebirds before they broke up in 1994. Lots of people can probably remember what Hannah looked like then, when she was enjoying a thriving acting career after the success of movies like "Splash" and "Steel Magnolias." But what does the actor look like decades later?
With the same vibrant energy and charisma that she had when she was younger, Hannah has embraced aging gracefully, and it shows in her good looks. In the 2025 photo above, Hannah looks much like she did in the 1990s, and she's even kept up her blond hair color over the years. While she makes fewer public appearances than she used to, she's generally photographed smiling and enjoying herself. But like with any other woman in Hollywood, Hannah has faced plenty of rumors about plastic surgery and other beauty procedures. Despite this, she's been open about aging and said she's never had anything done.
Hannah denied having a facelift in a 2010 interview with The Sunday Times, joking, "I don't think I'd look like this if I'd had a facelift!" Taking a more direct approach, she added, "I wouldn't. I'm just not that kind." She lives an active lifestyle and has mentioned a love of riding horses and snowboarding in interviews before. Sure, she's changed over the years, but Hannah's stunning transformation is one that comes naturally from getting older.
Daryl Hannah has had a successful acting career and continues to explore her passions
Like her enduring beauty, Daryl Hannah's talent for acting on screen has continued to show in her career over the years. She has been working in the entertainment industry for decades and has over 100 acting credits to her name. Some later roles that fans love from the actor include "Kill Bill," "Hawaii Five-0," and "Sense8." But Hannah has also spoken about how she's struggled to get roles as she's gotten older. She told Reuters in 2013 (via Today), "I remember when I was 30 years old, I started hearing I was too old for roles, and I'm talking about roles where you're playing a doctor or a teacher or a mother."
Along with her love for acting, Hannah also started pursuing other passions: activism and philanthropy. In fact, the work has actually gotten Hannah arrested a few times during public protests. A lot of her activism has revolved around environmentalism and fighting climate change. She's also brought this passion into her work in entertainment through her shift behind the camera. Hannah has executive-produced multiple documentaries covering trending topics and activism, including "Greedy Lying Bastards" and "Above All Else."
As for her romantic life, Hannah has likely had notable romances in the years since her split from John F. Kennedy Jr., but her next romantic relationship to make headlines wasn't until the 2010s. The actor started dating musician Neil Young in 2014, and the singer confirmed he had married Hannah in 2018. Young has seemingly inspired Hannah as an artist as well, as she's directed multiple films about him and his music, including "Mountaintop" and "Barn (A Band, A Brotherhood, A Barn)."