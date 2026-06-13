What JFK Jr.'s Ex Daryl Hannah Looks Like These Days As She Embraces Aging Naturally

While most people are familiar with the late John F. Kennedy Jr.'s marriage to Carolyn Bessette, he had another high-profile romance before her, with none other than actor Daryl Hannah. The two dated in the early 1990s, and plenty of photos were taken of the two lovebirds before they broke up in 1994. Lots of people can probably remember what Hannah looked like then, when she was enjoying a thriving acting career after the success of movies like "Splash" and "Steel Magnolias." But what does the actor look like decades later?

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With the same vibrant energy and charisma that she had when she was younger, Hannah has embraced aging gracefully, and it shows in her good looks. In the 2025 photo above, Hannah looks much like she did in the 1990s, and she's even kept up her blond hair color over the years. While she makes fewer public appearances than she used to, she's generally photographed smiling and enjoying herself. But like with any other woman in Hollywood, Hannah has faced plenty of rumors about plastic surgery and other beauty procedures. Despite this, she's been open about aging and said she's never had anything done.

Hannah denied having a facelift in a 2010 interview with The Sunday Times, joking, "I don't think I'd look like this if I'd had a facelift!" Taking a more direct approach, she added, "I wouldn't. I'm just not that kind." She lives an active lifestyle and has mentioned a love of riding horses and snowboarding in interviews before. Sure, she's changed over the years, but Hannah's stunning transformation is one that comes naturally from getting older.