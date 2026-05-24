Daryl Hannah's Stunning Transformation: From Teenager To 65 Years Old

The 1980s are often characterized as a decade of excess, and the loud fashions, neon, and occasionally edgy art and entertainment of the time carried over into the '90s, too. In turn, some of the biggest stars of the time period between "Star Wars" and the rise of grunge were those who demanded attention with their loud looks and personalities. For her part, though, "Splash" star Daryl Hannah managed to achieve Hollywood fame while working against the grain.

During an era when Eddie Murphy was getting raw, Cyndi Lauper was singing about girls just wanting to have fun, and Cher was reinventing herself with dramatic flair, Hannah won hearts with understated performances and an on-screen vulnerability that felt almost out of place amid the bombastic nature of show business at the time. And while some of that was innately part of her before she became an A-list actress, Hannah has also evolved as a person and artist in the years since her big break.

With that in mind, here's a look at Hannah's transformation from her teen years to the height of her stardom, and what she's doing now.