Daryl Hannah's Stunning Transformation: From Teenager To 65 Years Old
The 1980s are often characterized as a decade of excess, and the loud fashions, neon, and occasionally edgy art and entertainment of the time carried over into the '90s, too. In turn, some of the biggest stars of the time period between "Star Wars" and the rise of grunge were those who demanded attention with their loud looks and personalities. For her part, though, "Splash" star Daryl Hannah managed to achieve Hollywood fame while working against the grain.
During an era when Eddie Murphy was getting raw, Cyndi Lauper was singing about girls just wanting to have fun, and Cher was reinventing herself with dramatic flair, Hannah won hearts with understated performances and an on-screen vulnerability that felt almost out of place amid the bombastic nature of show business at the time. And while some of that was innately part of her before she became an A-list actress, Hannah has also evolved as a person and artist in the years since her big break.
With that in mind, here's a look at Hannah's transformation from her teen years to the height of her stardom, and what she's doing now.
Daryl Hannah contended with crippling shyness growing up
Born to producer Susan Metzger and Donald Hannah — who owned a tugboat and barge company — in Chicago, actress Daryl Hannah didn't initially seek the attention that would one day be foisted upon her when she began appearing in Hollywood films. On the contrary, Hannah's early life was shaped by crippling shyness and social anxiety, leading her to avoid the spotlight at all costs as she and her family navigated an autism diagnosis.
"They recommended to my mom to put me on some medications and institutionalize me, and I'm so thankful that she didn't, because I'd probably still be there today if she had," Hannah recounted to AXS TV. "I still struggle. I still am not, I'm not comfortable. I'm not an extrovert. I'm not, you know, I'm not a natural exhibitionist or anything."
Despite that mindset, Hannah developed a love of movies and, later, performing. Growing up in Illinois, she attended school with the likes of Jennifer Beals and Billy Zane, studied ballet, and later studied acting at Chicago's Goodman Theatre. That ultimately led her to leave Chicago and enroll at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, where she launched her acting career.
She entered the film industry with parts in two genre movies
Daryl Hannah's film debut came in a 1978 horror film directed by Brian De Palma, who had directed "Carrie" just two years earlier. Starring Kirk Douglas and titled "The Fury," the supernatural horror followed a former CIA agent who employs a teenage girl with psychic powers in an effort to locate his missing son. In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it performance, Hannah played a friend of Amy Irving's Gillian — the teen psychic — who attends the same school.
The film continues to resonate with horror fans and critics even today, but wasn't a major money-maker or needle-mover for Hannah. However, she was given more to do in her second movie, 1981's Jan-Michael Vincent and Kim Basinger-led contemporary western "Hard Country." Hannah landed the role of Loretta in the film, the sister of Basinger's Jodie (whose mission is to escape her small Texas town).
As with "The Fury," "Hard Country" failed to achieve mainstream success. However, it propelled Hannah toward a memorable role that would help solidify her acting career, positioning her to land the part that would usher in her mid-1980s breakout.
Hannah's first major role came in the sci-fi classic Blade Runner
When asked to identify the greatest sci-fi films of all time now, in the 2020s, moviegoers will inevitably namecheck one of a handful of movie classics, and Ridley Scott's 1982 opus "Blade Runner" is definitely in that group. At the time, though, the film failed to set the cinematic world on fire. Even with Harrison Ford's name on the marquee, the film made just $39 million against an estimated budget of $28 million, per The Numbers, a modest take for what was then a big-budget production.
Still, the film — which told the story of a detective hunting a group of escaped androids, known as replicants — made a lasting impact with its haunting visual style, music, and characters. Daryl Hannah played Pris in the movie, a "pleasure model Nexus-6 replicant" who was among the escapees (a role that nearly belonged to Debbie Harry). And the character's unique look, mannerisms, and speech, as performed by Hannah, remain one of the most memorable aspects of the film. And it was all built from the ground up by Hannah herself.
"Everybody who was screen testing got to create their own character," Hannah recalled in a behind-the-scenes featurette. "I remember I had found that wig in a basket full of stuff and it looked cool, and then kind of built from that." A talented gymnast, Hannah also incorporated her skills into the performance, which eventually sees her square off with Ford's Deckard.
Her big breakout came in 1984's Splash
It may have taken a while for "Blade Runner" to reach its audience and ascend to the highest tier of sci-fi classics, but those who were watching at the time took note of the artistry — and Hannah's performance. That included director Ron Howard, who would one day find himself at the helm of the 1984 romantic comedy "Splash." "'Blade Runner' had come out, and Daryl Hannah was riveting to watch in that movie," Howard recounted (via People). "She played a robot, you know, and did this acrobatic stuff, and she was so charismatic."
Later, when Howard — who underwent a transformation of his own — was casting for the part of Madison, the mermaid who comes ashore and begins a romance with Tom Hanks' Allen Bauer, Howard was impressed by the actress and her connection to the character. "When I met her, she said, 'I've dreamed of being a mermaid all my life,'" Howard recalled (via People). "[Hannah said,] 'When I was 8 years old, I would literally take a garden hose and go down to the bottom of the pool and draw oxygen through the garden hose so that I could swim and practice.'"
True or not, she got the job and went on to enchant moviegoers, who fueled a $63 million box office take (in 1984 dollars), per Box Office Mojo. Hannah, meanwhile, became a bona fide movie star overnight at just 23.
Hannah stole hearts in Roxanne, but her Wall Street performance was panned
Over the handful of years following her big breakout in "Splash," Daryl Hannah continued to appear in prominent and leading roles in major Hollywood productions. After appearing in 1984's "The Pope of Greenwich Village" and the massively successful "Legal Eagles" — alongside Robert Redford and Debra Winger — two years later, Hannah found herself starring as the titular character in the Steve Martin comedy "Roxanne," a 1987 retelling of "Cyrano de Bergerac."
At the time, Hannah was reportedly reluctant to play a love interest, but relented after going over the script with Martin and the rest of the film's cast. "I went in and the next thing I know, they walked me right into a cast read-through. I had such a good time, I went with it. And I'm glad I did," she recalled (via The Hollywood Reporter). She's not the only one — as noted by THR, the film grossed $39 million on a $12 million budget.
It was also during this time that Hannah starred as Darian Taylor in the '80s classic "Wall Street." However, while the film was very well received, Hannah's performance didn't garner the same accolades. Instead, she won a Razzie Award for Worst Supporting Actress, but she didn't allow that dubious distinction to slow her down.
Hannah dated rock star Jackson Browne throughout the '80s
While Daryl Hannah's star rose steadily throughout the '80s thanks to her memorable on-screen performances, her personal life was equally eventful (even as she endeavored to keep it private). For much of the decade, she was in a relationship with Jackson Browne, the rock star behind such hits as "The Pretender" and "Somebody's Baby." As recounted in a 1984 Rolling Stone feature, Browne reportedly "spotted her in the audience" years earlier and dedicated some songs to her. She met him afterward and was driven home in his limousine."
Their relationship became official following Browne's divorce from his second wife, model Lynne Sweeney, around 1983. However, while they remained together for many years thereafter, their partnership reportedly turned ugly. In 1992, as their relationship entered its dénouement, it was alleged that the singer assaulted Hannah during a violent argument at the Santa Monica home they owned. The alleged incident ignited a tabloid firestorm and was later covered in a television movie about John F. Kennedy Jr., who Hannah dated after Browne.
In the end, Browne successfully sued the film's producers for defamation, resulting in the removal of two scenes referencing the incident. "I never assaulted Daryl Hannah, and this fact was confirmed by the investigation conducted at the time by the Santa Monica Police Department," Browne later said in a statement (via Billboard). In any case, the two went their separate ways.
She appeared in the iconic tear-jerker Steel Magnolias
In the wake of her "Wall Street" appearance, Daryl Hannah went on to star in the 1988 supernatural comedy "High Spirits" as the ghostly love interest of a character played by another '80s icon in Steve Guttenberg. She then appeared uncredited in the Woody Allen film "Crimes and Misdemeanors" the following year before landing one of her better-known roles to date as Annelle Dupuy in 1989's "Steel Magnolias."
The film chronicles the lives of a group of female friends in small-town Louisiana, who ultimately find themselves dealing with a tragic death. Hannah's Annelle is the group's awkward newcomer. "Steel Magnolias" featured an ensemble cast of established female stars working collaboratively, something that Hannah described as a rarity at the time in a People retrospective. "It was the first time I'd ever really experienced women," she said. "Everyone talks about, now, 'Women supporting women!' Well, in my day, it was not like that."
For her performance as Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie, who dies due to complications from diabetes, Julia Roberts was nominated for a Best Supporting Actress statuette. However, Hannah recalls that the director originally wanted to cast her in the role before she begged to audition for Annelle. "He was like, 'No, absolutely not, I don't see it.' And I said, 'Please let me,'" she said (via People). In any case, the film went on to gross $98.5 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo, and is regarded as one of cinema's ultimate tear-jerkers.
She had a tumultuous relationship with JFK Jr.
As her relationship with Jackson Browne reached its conclusion, Daryl Hannah linked up with John F. Kennedy, Jr. The two had known each other since the early 1980s before reconnecting at a 1988 Kennedy wedding. Later, it was reported by multiple tabloid outlets that Kennedy flew to Los Angeles to be with Hannah in the wake of the alleged altercation between her and her rock star ex, and the two had been spotted together periodically over the previous three years.
According to People, Hannah and Kennedy spent roughly five years together, on and off, from around 1989 to 1994. The pair even lived together for a time following her breakup with Browne, and both were reportedly interested in outdoor activities such as camping and skiing. Despite the affection they shared, though, and constant rumblings of a possible marriage, the two ultimately didn't take the plunge. In fact, there were rumors that Kennedy's mother, Jacqueline Onassis, wasn't particularly fond of the "Blade Runner" star (although the reports were conflicting).
It has also been stated that Kennedy met his eventual wife, Carolyn Bessette, while he was still with Hannah. Regardless of how things played out, though, Hannah has recently taken issue with how she and her relationship with Kennedy were portrayed in the FX series "Love Story." "The character 'Daryl Hannah' portrayed in the series is not even a remotely accurate representation of my life, my conduct or my relationship with John," Hannah wrote in a 2026 New York Times op-ed.
The Kill Bill films introduced her to a new generation of moviegoers
By the early 2000s, Daryl Hannah didn't quite have the same cachet she enjoyed during her late '80s heyday. The pre-Y2K phase of her career saw her star in direct-to-video and made-for-television movies like the Christopher Reeve-led remake of "Rear Window" and "Addams Family Reunion" in 1998, and critical failures such as "My Favorite Martian." The star actress still had plenty to offer moviegoers; she just needed the right project and director to showcase her talents.
Enter Quentin Tarantino, who cast Hannah as the beautiful but brutal Elle Driver, also known as California Mountain Snake, in his two-film martial arts saga "Kill Bill" (2003-04). "It's the first villain that I've played in a movie that has absolutely no vulnerability and no innocence, nothing whatsoever that is likable about her other than she's so bad," Hannah told IGN of the one-eyed assassin. Nevertheless, Hannah fully embodied the character in the film, providing a believable foil for Uma Thurman's Beatrix Kiddo.
The films — which grossed well over $300 million combined — and Hannah's performance continue to be rated as some of the absolute best on her résumé.
Her environmental activism has resulted in headline-making arrests
Daryl Hannah has long advocated for environmental causes and both human and animal rights. Her love of animals inspired her to become a vegetarian at a young age, after which she became a fully fledged vegan. Meanwhile, she reportedly drives a car that runs on biodiesel fuel, and her home is solar-powered.
Hannah awareness campaigns have resulted in headline-making arrests. As reported by Today, Hannah was arrested in 2006 while protesting the destruction of a community farm. During the protest, Hannah and others climbed a walnut tree and refused to leave. She was also arrested in 2009 and 2011 while protesting mountaintop removal in West Virginia and the Keystone XL oil pipeline, respectively.
The pipeline issue has stuck with the actress. Following her 2011 arrest outside the White House, Hannah was arrested in Wood County, Texas, in 2012 and again in Washington, D.C., in 2013 over the same issue. "This isn't drilling for oil; this is extreme lethal extraction," Hannah said later during a back-and-forth with then-Fox News host Sean Hannity (via Politico).
Hannah married music icon Neil Young in 2018
Decades after her romance with Jackson Browne came to an end, Daryl Hannah formed a relationship with another veritable rock icon in Neil Young. According to People, the "Splash" actress met the "Cinnamon Girl" singer — who is 15 years her senior — in 2014, after which they connected through their shared passion. "Neil's biggest passion in life is the environment. Daryl is the exact same," a source told the outlet. "They bonded over their activism."
Their relationship began shortly after Young divorced his second wife, Pegi Young. And in 2018, Hannah and Young were married, marking the former's first walk down the aisle. In the early going, however, the couple was scrutinized by the media and people in their life, including Young's former bandmate David Crosby. "We didn't pay any attention to that. It doesn't matter. We don't give a s**t," Young told Yahoo! Entertainment. "When we got together, even some of my good friends were negative about it, and I could never understand it ...[Daryl is] a wonderful human being, and I'm very lucky to know her. That's all I was thinking."
They have maintained a relatively low profile since their nuptials. However, they did work together on a handful of projects (with Hannah serving as director) — the 2018 Netflix musical western film "Paradox" and the Young-centric documentaries "Mountaintop" (2019), "Barn" (2022), and "Coastal" (2024).
She has dealt with plastic surgery rumors but denies getting work done
While her career fluctuated after rising through the '80s and '90s, Daryl Hannah continued to work regularly as an actress into the early 2020s. As she has aged, though, Hannah has been faced with a kind of scrutiny that's all too common for female performers. Specifically, criticism and speculation about her physical appearance — and possible cosmetic enhancement — have proliferated.
Hannah raised eyebrows with her look at Berlin's Prix Montblanc Gala in 2010, with the Daily Mail making mention of her "suspiciously tight" face at the event. Meanwhile, HollywoodLife consulted with plastic surgeons who suggested that she may have undergone everything from lip and cheek fillers to a nose job and more. Hannah has denied getting work done.
"I've got a little jowly, and sometimes I look in the mirror and think, 'Oh my God,' but I am too much of a coward to go under a surgeon's knife for something that wasn't life-saving," she said (via Daily Mail).