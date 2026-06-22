Side-By-Side Pics Of Athletes In Their Element & At The 2026 Met Gala Prove They Can Do It All
Who says you can't be sporty and glamorous? On the first Monday of May 2026, a bunch of decorated Olympians and world-famous athletes descended on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to join celebrities, designers, and stylists in celebrating The Met Gala, aka fashion's biggest night. The theme was "Fashion is Art," and among those who made it to the guest list were Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Eileen Gu, Alysa Liu, and Stephen Curry, to name just a few.
Both the Williams sisters have been staples on the red carpet for more than two decades and have co-chaired the Met Gala (Venus in 2026 and Serena in 2019). "I love fashion, I really do," Venus told Marie Claire in a 2026 interview. "I love watching the runway and the shows. I was watching Men's Fashion Week from afar. ... It's fun, it's fascinating, it's inspiring. I love it."
Meanwhile, first-timer Liu offered an exclusive sneak peek at her dress in a video released by Vogue shortly after her Met Gala debut. She worked with Louis Vuitton and stylist Katie Qian on her outfit. "I've never worn anything quite like it before. And yeah, I think it represents me pretty well," the figure skater gushed. "I love to express myself through my style." She added, "I don't have that much knowledge, but I love clothes and color combinations and stuff like that." Below are side-by-side pics of the world's greatest living athletes in their element versus on the red carpet to show that, indeed, they can do it all.
Serena Williams wowed in Marc Jacobs
Tennis G.O.A.T. Serena Williams arrived at the Met Gala looking like an Olympian goddess in her stunning silver chrome frock by Marc Jacobs. Her look featured a halter neckline with a ruched bodice and asymmetrical skirt that flowed into a small train. She mixed her metals with gold by adding a pair of strappy heels with gold leaf accents circling up her legs. "We're going for this beautiful statue, and I absolutely love it. ... It's almost molded," Williams told Vogue on the red carpet. She knew she ate with the look, saying, "It's pretty awesome."
Venus Williams was dripping in crystals
As co-chair for the 2026 Met Gala, Venus Williams quite literally shone on the red carpet in this beautiful shimmering gown by Giovanna Engelbert made with over 4,000 Swarovski crystals. The highlight of her look — which was inspired by her portrait by the artist Robert Pruitt — was an intricate neck piece resembling the famous Venus Rosewater Dish with lots of symbols to honor her family, legacy, and West African roots. She wore her hair in a braided updo embellished with jewels and diamond-encrusted earrings to complete the look. 10/10. No notes.
Angel Reese channeled classic Hollywood glam
WNBA star Angel Reese, who is no stranger to skin-baring outfits, wore a look inspired by the 18th-century painting "The Swing": an off-the-shoulder gown in the shade blush pink. The dress, designed by Altuzarra, evoked classic Hollywood glam with a modern twist — it had billowing sleeves and a dramatic front slit that ran all the way up to her inner thigh. "Something soft, feminine, and a little undone," the Atlanta Dream forward said of her look on Instagram. She had her hair in an updo with bangs and face-framing tendrils before finishing off with a diamond necklace and heels from Stuart Weitzman. Gorge.
Naomi Osaka had an outfit change
Naomi Osaka brought the fun and the drama at the 2026 Met Gala in a white cape gown by Robert Wun with open seams and leafy accents, which she removed to reveal a second outfit. In keeping with the theme "Fashion Is Art," the four-time Grand Slam singles champion wore a figure-hugging dress underneath, crafted with beads and Swarovski crystals in four shades of red that, according to Wun, took over 3,200 hours to complete. "It's like a shedding of an outer skin," Osaka told Vanity Fair hours before she took over the red carpet. She looked amazing.
Eileen Gu looked straight out of a fairytale
Olympic skier Eileen Gu ditched her ski suit for a futuristic bubble dress by designer Iris van Herpen that was hand-crafted with over 15,000 glass spheres and was literally blowing bubbles on the red carpet (no, it's not AI). "There's technology under the dress that enables reality to kind of come together with the art, so it's a play on surrealism, it's a play on movement ... on nature and on fun and whimsy," Gu explained to ESPN during the event. She wore her hair up in soft, beachy waves with some sections left loose and cascading around her face. She could have stepped straight out of a fairytale.
Stephen Curry matched looks with his wife, Ayesha
NBA star Stephen Curry attended the Met Gala in matching head-to-toe Balenciaga with his wife and TV star Ayesha Curry. He traded his basketball jersey for a custom-made suit, paired with a hooded trench coat and leather gloves, while Ayesha wore a see-through dress, styling it with a leather jacket and matching opera gloves. The event marks the second time the couple has walked the red carpet together after making their Met Gala debut in 2021. Sleek, crisp, and sophisticated.
Alysa Liu looked (and felt) like a princess
Olympian skater and the internet's favorite alt-girl, Alysa Liu, made her Met Gala debut in a voluminous Louis Vuitton frock featuring a satin tube top and a playful skirt with cascading ruffles. She accessorized it with a diamond and ruby necklace and red velvet heels, wearing her signature highlights (of course) and a soft, rosy look for her hair and makeup. "I feel really good in the dress," Liu said in her video for Vogue. "My favorite thing about this dress is the shape. I love the structure of it and how exaggerated the skirt is," she also gushed, adding, "I'm feeling very princess-y!"
Lindsay Vonn had a triumphant comeback
We're not gonna lie, we're not loving the cast-like sleeves, but champion ice skier Lindsey Vonn looked otherwise stunning in this form-fitting Thom Browne dress with marble-inspired details and a one-shoulder silhouette. The gown also featured cut-out sleeves and layers of sheer tulle that were gathered at the bottom to create a mermaid flare. "From a wheelchair 3 months ago to the Met gala. Slowly I have made my way back," Vonn, who suffered a serious crash during her downhill run at the 2026 Olympics, wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @thombrowne for making me feel like a princess. It was truly a magical night."
Miles Chamley-Watson honored his love for fencing
Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson stepped out at the Met Gala in style in a custom KidSuper ensemble by designer Colm Dillane, featuring Dillane's artwork on his suit and a giant rug turned into a cape. He paired it with silver jewelry, a foil wrapped in matching fabric, and a hand-painted fencing mask (the same one he wore when he won an Olympic medal) as a nod to his lifelong love of the sport. He also added a silver watch and a pair of brown leather Oxfords. Easily one of the best-dressed stars of the night.
A'ja Wilson shimmered in gold
WNBA star A'ja Wilson looked straight-up phenomenal in her metallic off-the-shoulder gown with elongated cape sleeves and a textured finish by Prabal Gurung. Inspired by the famous sculpture "The Death of Cleopatra" by Edmonia Lewis, she paired it with stacked chokers and a statement necklace with bronzy makeup and a short blond hairdo to match the look. "We wanted to keep it cute and classy," Wilson told E! News in an interview. "But I love the gold accents." Like Alysa Liu, it was her first time walking the Met Gala red carpet. "It's a little crazy," the Las Vegas Aces center admitted. "[But] we're getting through it. I'm just so excited to be here."