Side-By-Side Pics Of Athletes In Their Element & At The 2026 Met Gala Prove They Can Do It All

Who says you can't be sporty and glamorous? On the first Monday of May 2026, a bunch of decorated Olympians and world-famous athletes descended on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to join celebrities, designers, and stylists in celebrating The Met Gala, aka fashion's biggest night. The theme was "Fashion is Art," and among those who made it to the guest list were Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Eileen Gu, Alysa Liu, and Stephen Curry, to name just a few.

Both the Williams sisters have been staples on the red carpet for more than two decades and have co-chaired the Met Gala (Venus in 2026 and Serena in 2019). "I love fashion, I really do," Venus told Marie Claire in a 2026 interview. "I love watching the runway and the shows. I was watching Men's Fashion Week from afar. ... It's fun, it's fascinating, it's inspiring. I love it."

Meanwhile, first-timer Liu offered an exclusive sneak peek at her dress in a video released by Vogue shortly after her Met Gala debut. She worked with Louis Vuitton and stylist Katie Qian on her outfit. "I've never worn anything quite like it before. And yeah, I think it represents me pretty well," the figure skater gushed. "I love to express myself through my style." She added, "I don't have that much knowledge, but I love clothes and color combinations and stuff like that." Below are side-by-side pics of the world's greatest living athletes in their element versus on the red carpet to show that, indeed, they can do it all.