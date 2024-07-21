Angel Reese's Skin-Baring Outfit At WNBA All-Star Game Arrival Has Fans Up In Arms
Angel Reese firmly subscribes to the belief, "If you've got it, flaunt it." The athlete is renowned for her flesh-flashing ensembles, but Reese's skin-baring outfit that she wore to the WNBA all-star game on July 20 took things to a new level.
"How you feeling, Angel?" a reporter asked as Reese strutted backstage, playing with her long, shiny hair. "Like a baddie. Like a Barbie," she shot back with a shimmy. The sports fan fashion police flocked to social media to share their opinions; most weren't positive. "Can she put some clothes on?" asked one fan on X, formerly Twitter. "You see her lady parts?" another chimed in. "I didnt know barbies cant hit a layup," a third shaded. "Trash. Just like Barbie, she's only good at laying down, not layups," a fourth wrote.
"Like a baddie, like a Barbie" 😂💅
Angel Reese feeling good ahead of her first AT&T WNBA All-Star Game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rQj5vf70G3
— ESPN (@espn) July 20, 2024
The stunning transformation of Reese from pre-fame to boss baller is marked. Her style has evolved and grown in line with the hefty paychecks Reese earns, and she's rapidly becoming a superstar off-court as well as on. She's also becoming a style icon. Reese announced her plans to join the WNBA draft with a March 2024 fashion shoot for Vogue. "Of course, I like to do everything big," she said in the accompanying interview. "I didn't want anything to be basic."
Bayou Barbie is building her brand
Two things that Angel Reese definitely doesn't lack are confidence and swagger. "I've done everything I wanted to in college," she told Vogue. "I've won a national championship, I've gotten [Southeastern Conference] Player of the Year, I've been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro—and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I'm ready."
Reese's unique look earned her the nickname "Bayou Barbie," which she embraces and celebrates. In fact, she's applied to trademark the moniker. "I mean, it kind of fits me. I'm in Baton Rouge, which is the bayou, and then the Barbie part is my nails, lashes, hair [which are] always done on the court, so yeah, it went together," she explained to Sports Illustrated during a Swimsuit Issue photo shoot in May 2023. However, not everybody is here for it. "Beauty can't fix an ugly heart," one hater commented on a photoshopped "Bayou Barbie" movie ad that LSU posted on Instagram in April 2023. "Won't go see that Reese has ZERO sportsmanship!! And stand her now!!!!" another wrote.
Still, Reese won't be losing any sleep over detractors' opinions. She's building a Bayou Barbie Empire, with branded clothing already on sale and a beauty products range in the works. Reese told SI that she's been inundated by offers from companies wanting to partner with her and that she's just biding her time until the perfect opportunity drops.