Angel Reese's Skin-Baring Outfit At WNBA All-Star Game Arrival Has Fans Up In Arms

Angel Reese firmly subscribes to the belief, "If you've got it, flaunt it." The athlete is renowned for her flesh-flashing ensembles, but Reese's skin-baring outfit that she wore to the WNBA all-star game on July 20 took things to a new level.

"How you feeling, Angel?" a reporter asked as Reese strutted backstage, playing with her long, shiny hair. "Like a baddie. Like a Barbie," she shot back with a shimmy. The sports fan fashion police flocked to social media to share their opinions; most weren't positive. "Can she put some clothes on?" asked one fan on X, formerly Twitter. "You see her lady parts?" another chimed in. "I didnt know barbies cant hit a layup," a third shaded. "Trash. Just like Barbie, she's only good at laying down, not layups," a fourth wrote.

"Like a baddie, like a Barbie" 😂💅 Angel Reese feeling good ahead of her first AT&T WNBA All-Star Game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rQj5vf70G3 — ESPN (@espn) July 20, 2024

The stunning transformation of Reese from pre-fame to boss baller is marked. Her style has evolved and grown in line with the hefty paychecks Reese earns, and she's rapidly becoming a superstar off-court as well as on. She's also becoming a style icon. Reese announced her plans to join the WNBA draft with a March 2024 fashion shoot for Vogue. "Of course, I like to do everything big," she said in the accompanying interview. "I didn't want anything to be basic."