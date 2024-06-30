The Stunning Transformation Of Angel Reese

Angel Reese will go down in history as one of the WNBA's most memorable rookies. After dominating in the collegiate sphere, the Chicago Sky forward quickly shot to fame — partly due to a highly-publicized rivalry with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark — and hasn't missed a beat since. She's opinionated and often recognizes how the media has historically pitted two women against each other. In October 2023, Angel told the press (via LSU Tigers), "They always put a good girl and a bad girl and ... It's just going to be what it is, and I'll take that I'm going to be the bad guy, but I know I've grown women's basketball and I know I'm being positive, and I know that I've inspired people."

Reese certainly isn't all talk and no action. As of June 2024, she averages 13 points and 11 rebounds in the WNBA. In a nail-biting June 2024 game between the Sky and the Fever, Reese scored an impressive 25 points to help the Sky secure an 88-87 win. She was beaming in a post-game interview with ESPN, saying, "I'm a dawg! You can't teach that. Imma go out and do whatever it takes to win, and every single night, my teammates rely on my energy."

While the self-proclaimed "Bayou Barbie" has a complicated relationship with the media circus surrounding her, Reese's hard work speaks for itself. Her untold truth is quite intriguing, and so is the story of her journey to the top.