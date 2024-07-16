Angel Reese's Most Inappropriate Outfit To Date Has Heads Turning
Angel Reese is often seen rocking her basketball uniform while shooting hoops, but off the court, she's had a stunning transformation with some eyebrow-raising fashion. The former Louisiana State University player showed up to the 2024 WNBA draft in a daring sheer gown with a plunging neckline — a huge departure from her typical one-legged tights and loose jersey during game time. Now that she's a member of the Chicago Sky team, all eyes are on her, and she made sure of it while enjoying the sport from the sidelines.
Angel Reese, Jaylen Brown and Kysre Gondrezick making an early exit at Celtics vs. Lakers game #NBASummerLeague. pic.twitter.com/LEWzqUB56C
— Lauren Jones (@LoJoMedia) July 16, 2024
As shared by Lauren Jones on X, formerly Twitter, Reese was seen walking out of the arena in Las Vegas wearing a black and white striped crop top and itty-bitty denim shorts that left little to the imagination. "Angel Reese, Jaylen Brown and Kysre Gondrezick making an early exit at Celtics vs. Lakers game," Jones captioned. "Angel Reese is so damn fine. I want to bite her butt," was one NSFW comment. "Angel Reese in them shorts tho," another fan wrote. The 6'3 forward has never been afraid of flaunting her body, and now that she's pro-level, Reese has been kicking her pre-game fashion up by a lot.
Angel Reese's pre-game 'fits show a lot of skin
Angel Reese's fashion style is a lot different than other WNBA stars, such as her rumored nemesis Caitlin Clark, who prefers more covered-up looks. On May 18, 2024 Chicago Sky shared a snap of the members of the team, including Reese, in their fierce pre-game outfits. All four women looked sporty chic, but Reese stood out in her black bikini top worn with a matching denim jacket and shorts set. On her feet were sky-high stilettos, which were perhaps not the most inappropriate choice before a game. She made the same mistake in June while strutting along wearing strappy silver heels, which she shared on Instagram. Apparently, she recognized her fashion faux pas and wrote in her stories (per an X user), "A baddie can't be a baddie for too long cause the fit ate but my feet were crying."
Some WNBA fans think Reese should focus more on her game rather than her attire after she posted on X, "off topic: i really be wanting to wear a cute jersey look for a game day fit but i know yall gon think im messing with that player or something weird so im not even gon try it yall fits be looking good thoooo." A fan commented, "Stay on topic and play basketball. Some white chick is doing that and killing it. You should take some pointers."