Angel Reese's Most Inappropriate Outfit To Date Has Heads Turning

Angel Reese's fashion style is a lot different than other WNBA stars, such as her rumored nemesis Caitlin Clark, who prefers more covered-up looks. On May 18, 2024 Chicago Sky shared a snap of the members of the team, including Reese, in their fierce pre-game outfits. All four women looked sporty chic, but Reese stood out in her black bikini top worn with a matching denim jacket and shorts set. On her feet were sky-high stilettos, which were perhaps not the most inappropriate choice before a game. She made the same mistake in June while strutting along wearing strappy silver heels, which she shared on Instagram. Apparently, she recognized her fashion faux pas and wrote in her stories (per an X user), "A baddie can't be a baddie for too long cause the fit ate but my feet were crying."

Some WNBA fans think Reese should focus more on her game rather than her attire after she posted on X, "off topic: i really be wanting to wear a cute jersey look for a game day fit but i know yall gon think im messing with that player or something weird so im not even gon try it yall fits be looking good thoooo." A fan commented, "Stay on topic and play basketball. Some white chick is doing that and killing it. You should take some pointers."