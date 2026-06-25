Before Blake Lively: Inside Ryan Reynolds' Rumored Fling With Rachael Leigh Cook

Unlike Ryan Reynolds, who has been happily married to Blake Lively since 2012, his ex-girlfriend Rachael Leigh Cook hasn't been as lucky in love. In 2019, fans were shocked after she and Daniel Gillies revealed they were separating after 15 years of marriage through a joint statement. Thankfully, the split was cordial; the two agreed on shared legal and physical custody of their children, Charlotte and Theodore, and remained close. "You know, we got married when I was 24. I think we were just a little bit ahead of the curve, so it feels like we're first, and that's hard," Cook told ET regarding their split. "But I don't know. I still love him to death." She even said of her ex, "He's an amazing person and I still consider him my very best friend and we'll make it one way or another."

Since then, Cook has dipped her toes back into the dating pool in hopes of finding a second chance at love. In 2021, months after finalizing her divorce from Gillies, she went public with her relationship with producer Kevin Mann, though that eventually fizzled out. After Mann, she was later linked to actor Brandon Routh when photos of them holding hands at a movie date were published by news outlets. The pair confirmed their romance by making their red carpet debut at the 2026 premiere of "Slanted" in Los Angeles.

Despite her split from Gillies, Cook said she hasn't ruled out marriage and would still consider walking down the aisle again should the right person come along. Although, as the mom-of-two told People in 2022, "[I] will be slightly more cautious in making that decision because I have kids involved and such in my life now." But then, she added, "I wouldn't say no."