The Real Reason Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Believe They Have A Strong Marriage

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively may just have one of the strongest relationships in Hollywood, and now, Reynolds is revealing the secret behind their marriage.

The actors first met on the set of their 2011 movie "Green Lantern" and quickly formed a budding friendship. In an interview with the "SmartLess podcast," Reynolds recounted how he and his "Gossip Girl" soon-to-be-wife first went out on a double date with two other people before realizing that they were indeed paired incorrectly — as they discovered soon after on a train ride. "Next thing you know, she was going to Boston, and I was going to Boston," Reynolds said. "So we got on a train and rode together and then, you know, I was just begging her to sleep with me." Sheesh! Blunt comments aside, the train ride to Boston led the couple to marry in 2012. Reynolds and Lively have since welcomed three daughters – James, Inez, and Betty – and are clearly full steam ahead.

So what is the secret behind their almost decade-long marriage? Here is what both actors have recently said is the key to their relationship success.