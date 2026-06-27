ER's Most Hated Character Still Ruins The Show For Some Fans

"ER" may be one of the most famous medical dramas of all time, but there's one character who's proven to be quite controversial among fans. And no, it's not Dr. Ross, played by George Clooney, who ditched the show to pursue his film star dreams. It was actually Robert Romano, a skilled surgeon with a short fuse, and even shorter list of admirers — including fans. And although "ER" aired its series finale in 2009, fans remain divided on Romano's prickly nature, and whether or not it negatively impacted the show to this day. Especially on Reddit!

In 2024, a fan who'd recently discovered the show delighted in bashing Romano in a lengthy post. "When they introduced Romano as a guest character just coming to the hospital in season 2 I believe, I hated him from the start," they wrote of their first impression of the surgeon. "He has no redeemable qualities, is one of the most arrogant characters I've ever seen and he honestly doesn't have any reason or motivation to be the way he is." The OP also wasn't impressed with the writers' attempt to humanize him with a sad storyline. "They tried to make us feel bad for him when his dog was dying, but I felt zero empathy." The straw that broke the camel's back, however, was Romano firing fan favorite character, Dr. Peter Benton (Eriq La Salle).

Unsurprisingly, the post sparked a spirited discussion in the comment section, where fans detailed the reasons that Romano was a rather acquired taste. There were also several thinly veiled jokes referencing the gruesome fate he suffers in a later season, so you can imagine that the hatred runs deep for many fans. That said, McCrane has a rather interesting perspective about being the face of such a complicated character.