A Look At Landman Star Michelle Randolph's Real-Life Dating History

Michelle Randolph, who plays Ainsley Norris on the mega hit "Landman," has explored a couple of different onscreen relationships since joining the cast. She's also found time to explore finding love in real life, even though she has a thriving acting career. However, we definitely think her personal romances have been considerably less eventful than Ainsley's romantic arc over the years. In fact, the actor seems to fully devote herself to her relationships. As of write time, that appears to be with actor Glen Powell.

According to People, the photogenic pair first incited romance buzz after a sleuthing fan recorded them getting quite chummy at a dance hall in Texas in November 2025. Powell's mother was also in attendance, which suggests that their relationship was actually heading somewhere. "He danced with both his mom and Michelle, and the two already seem to be two-stepping experts," a source told the outlet. That said, neither party confirmed a romance at the time. Then, March 2026 saw the actors holding hands in public, while June had them sending the biggest hint thus far that they're dating: They were photographed kissing in New York City.

However, Randolph doesn't appear too eager to open their romance completely up to the public. "I think, for peace of mind, those are really important for me to keep separate," she told InStyle about her love life in January 2026. "How people perceive you publicly is not who you are." Of course, this isn't Randolph's first rodeo with a fellow star.