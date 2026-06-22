Al Roker's Behind-The-Scenes Personality Is Reportedly A Far Cry From His On-Camera Behavior

Billy Bush didn't hold back when discussing his former "Today" co-worker, Al Roker. He claimed that the affable on-air personality fans see hides how the long-time NBC host acts when cameras are not filming. While appearing on "The Nerve with Maureen Callahan" podcast on June 12, Bush was candid — and inflammatory — when discussing his time working with Roker. "The way I describe Al is three words: territorial, vindictive, and chronically unprepared," he said, attacking the way Roker approached the interview process. Bush then claimed that the beloved version of Roker that fans see is a far cry from his actual behavior. "He's mean. He's a mean person," Bush said. "When you say rageful and all that, there is rage in there," he added.

During his brief time working on "Today," Bush said that Roker often greeted him with hostility because he was threatened. According to Bush, the untold truth of Roker was that his behind-the-scenes behavior almost led to him being fired. "We're gonna get [Roker] out of this deal. When this is up, we're going to get him off this hour because he is toxic," Bush recalled an NBC executive telling him. That never came to pass, as it was Bush who left "Today" in October 2016, following the leak of the incendiary conversation he previously had with Donald Trump.

Before they ever worked together, a TMZ video went viral in March 2014 that showed Roker jokingly berating Bush, who was attempting to film a segment. "Everybody in this f***in' crew wants to say, but they don't. They're afraid to damage your f***in' fragile ego," Roker said as crew members laughed. Bush's description of the real-life Roker was closer to that persona. Another former "Today" host has also accused Roker of being "mean."