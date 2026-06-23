The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Look So Different Without Makeup
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are an organization known for always looking gorgeous and put-together while dominating the field with their impressive routines. Thanks to Netflix's popular docuseries, "America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders," fans get an inside look at all the hard work and dedication that each member of the team puts in every day. A lot of work also goes into getting their faces prepped for the field, and many of them look much different without their makeup.
"America's Sweethearts" definitely shines a light on the more challenging aspects of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' world, and fans get to see all of the ups and downs faced by the women who dream of wearing the iconic uniform. With how successful the show has become, fans clearly like getting to see behind the scenes of the glamorous world of professional cheerleading. This includes both when the women are glammed up for a big show and when they are relaxing at home in loungewear.
Still, most of the time, fans see the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders in full makeup. But every now and then, the team members flaunt their bare faces on social media, and the difference between the two looks is striking.
Madeline Salter shows off her bare-faced beauty while connecting with fans
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders member Madeline Salter joined the team in 2021, which was shown on the original docuseries, "Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team." She has stayed with DCC for years, and she connects with fans online all the time.
In videos posted to Facebook in 2026, Salter highlighted her natural beauty as she talked about things going on in her personal life. She looked stunning with no makeup on, and she obviously doesn't need any cosmetics to look great.
Kleine Powell flaunted her natural beauty during a vacation
Team member Kleine Powell was a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader for years, and she loves keeping fans updated with her exciting life on Instagram. While fans might be more familiar with the polished version of Powell from the performances, she often rocks a makeup-free look, whether chilling at home or taking fun vacations.
Powell shared photos from a 2026 cruise on Instagram with her suntanned skin and clean face on full display. Her Instagram includes plenty of these beauty moments, from trips to Hawaii and relaxing yoga sessions on the beach mixed into the cheerleading updates. Sadly, the updates on her squad life concluded in 2026 when she retired from the DCC.
Allison Khong revealed what goes into her makeup routine
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Allison Khong doesn't often post photos or videos without at least some makeup on, but based on her fans' reaction to a promotional Instagram post, they wish she did. In the March 2026 video, Khong showed off her bright and bare face while talking about products she likes to use.
The gorgeous video made it clear that Khong should consider foregoing cosmetics more frequently and just let her natural beauty shine. Her fellow cheerleader, Kleine Powell, cheered her on as she commented, "Cutieeee!!!!!"
Reece Weaver often goes makeup-free during adventures with her husband
Bubbly cheerleader Reece Weaver is another DCC retiree. She quickly became a fan-favorite on "America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders," and fans love seeing her life unfold on Instagram and other social media. That doesn't mean just the fun videos from her former cheerleading life, but also the more personal moments, especially those with her husband, Will Allman.
Weaver seems to prefer little to no makeup during her everyday life with her loved ones, and she has plenty of snaps like this on Instagram. While she might be a little less recognizable without the cosmetics, fans can always know it's Weaver from her bright smile.
Ariel Brumfield's great looks were on display during a fun collab
Ariel Brumfield is another Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader team member who doesn't often go without makeup. But we think she should give it a try more regularly. Sure, she looks great when she's all done up, but her inherent good looks deserve just as much attention.
A rare time when fans got to see Brumfield leave the makeup behind was during a collab video with Dove on Instagram. She might have posted the clip to showcase products, but fans couldn't help but be distracted by her glowing skin and beauty.
Kennedy Ruff looked radiant without makeup on her honeymoon
Just like her fellow DCC members, Kennedy Ruff usually leaves the makeup behind during vacations and casual bonding time with her partner. In May 2026, after she and Nolan Ruff got married, the two enjoyed a picturesque honeymoon on the beach.
In photos on Instagram with the blue ocean behind the couple, Kennedy's lovely makeup-free face basked in the bright sun. The newlyweds looked ecstatic to finally be married and enjoying a wonderful trip to celebrate their love.
Parker Kilpatrick wowed fans with her bare face during a sweet date
Parker Kilpatrick has been working hard for years to achieve her dream of being a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, and she made it come true. When she finally appeared in the uniform in full makeup on "America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders," fans at home cheered.
Whenever Kilpatrick is doing promotions or events as a DCC member, she's got a gorgeous makeup look on. But in photos on Instagram taken during trips with her partner, Jaydan Tom, or while spending time with him at home, she's rocking her bare face and looking just as fantastic.