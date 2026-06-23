The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Look So Different Without Makeup

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are an organization known for always looking gorgeous and put-together while dominating the field with their impressive routines. Thanks to Netflix's popular docuseries, "America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders," fans get an inside look at all the hard work and dedication that each member of the team puts in every day. A lot of work also goes into getting their faces prepped for the field, and many of them look much different without their makeup.

"America's Sweethearts" definitely shines a light on the more challenging aspects of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' world, and fans get to see all of the ups and downs faced by the women who dream of wearing the iconic uniform. With how successful the show has become, fans clearly like getting to see behind the scenes of the glamorous world of professional cheerleading. This includes both when the women are glammed up for a big show and when they are relaxing at home in loungewear.

Still, most of the time, fans see the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders in full makeup. But every now and then, the team members flaunt their bare faces on social media, and the difference between the two looks is striking.