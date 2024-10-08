What happens when your wildest dream becomes a reality? For the hopeful dancers of the NFL's most prestigious cheer team, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, the dream can quickly become an overwhelming nightmare.

Founded in the 1960s, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, or the DCC, have become iconic symbols of American culture, values, and sex appeal. While the team has always been elite, the standards of athleticism, beauty, and talent have only gotten stricter since the introduction of the iconic blue-and-white starred uniform in the 1970s. Led by director Kelli Finglass and choreographer Judy Trammell, the selective, months-long audition process was meticulously documented on the CMT reality television series, "Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team," until its cancellation in 2022 after 16 seasons. In 2024, a Netflix docuseries titled "America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders" picked up where the original series left off — but, this time, hearing the truth from the cheerleaders about their behind-the-scenes struggles.

Needless to say, both series shocked the nation by highlighting some of the dancers' never-before-seen hardships — including harassment and just how little they are paid. Let's jump into the dark side of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.