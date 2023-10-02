Weird Things About Rob Gronkowski & Camille Kostek's Relationship

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Camille Kostek is the biggest cheerleader of four-time Super Bowl champ Rob Gronkowski these days, and there was a time when she was actually shaking her pom-poms for him on the sidelines. While a cheerleader and a football player might seem to go together like peanut butter and chocolate, we've noticed a few oddities about the longtime couple.

The beauty and the Gronk first entered each other's orbit when Kostek was a cheerleader for the New England Patriots and Gronkowski was the team's tight end. But according to Kostek, the star player didn't really stand out to her on the field at first. "I always knew who he was before I was even a cheerleader. I knew who he was on the roster. I just never paid any mind," she told Fox News in 2018.

Now, she and Gronkowski regularly attend events together and talk about each other during interviews, but Kostek wasn't quite as comfortable with the interest in their relationship when it first became public knowledge. "It was hard at first when people would send articles with my name on it. It's an overwhelming feeling to read something that you have no control over," she said.

During their relationship's early days, Kostek had another reason for not wanting the media to know that Gronk was romancing her; he was supposed to be off-limits. However, Gronk decided that he wasn't going to play by the rules when it came to love.