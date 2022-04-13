Camille Kostek Gets Candid On The Possibility Of An Engagement To Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski has won many rings, but is he ready to give one to his girlfriend Camille Kostek? The professional football player is known for his impressive career as a tight-end and has also played a vital role in leading Tom Brady to his victories. According to Boston.com, back in 2010, Gronkowski was drafted as the 42nd overall pick in the second round by the New England Patriots.
Throughout his 11-year career, the five-time Pro Bowler has accomplished so much already. According to ESPN Stats and Info, Gronk broke a tie with Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez in January for the most games by a tight end with 100 receiving yards. "Let me tell you, I'm trying to break that record," Gronkowski said to NFL Network. "Tony, I'm coming for it. Basically, you got every record so I'm coming for this one and it's a pretty cool one, too, for sure."
But, even with all the of his success and record-breaking stats, there's still one thing Gronkowski has yet to do.
Camille Kostek is ready for marriage
According to People, Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek have been dating for eight years and first met at a Goodwill charity event while they were helping families in need during the Thanksgiving holiday. During that time, Kostek was a professional cheerleader, and Gronkowski was in his third season in the NFL. While the couple has committed to sharing a dog named Ralphie together, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit supermodel is ready for another type of commitment — marriage.
"If he were to get down on one knee, I'd be excited," Kostek said during an exclusive interview Us Weekly at the 2022 Kids' Choice Awards. "He's my best friend. I would spend the rest of my life with him."
Although the current free agent hasn't popped the question just yet, Kostek added that they already do everything like a married couple, including living, working, and traveling together. While the Connecticut native is ready for all things marriage, she explained to the magazine that she isn't stressed out about it and is believes that "when the time is right, it'll be."