Camille Kostek Gets Candid On The Possibility Of An Engagement To Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski has won many rings, but is he ready to give one to his girlfriend Camille Kostek? The professional football player is known for his impressive career as a tight-end and has also played a vital role in leading Tom Brady to his victories. According to Boston.com, back in 2010, Gronkowski was drafted as the 42nd overall pick in the second round by the New England Patriots.

Throughout his 11-year career, the five-time Pro Bowler has accomplished so much already. According to ESPN Stats and Info, Gronk broke a tie with Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez in January for the most games by a tight end with 100 receiving yards. "Let me tell you, I'm trying to break that record," Gronkowski said to NFL Network. "Tony, I'm coming for it. Basically, you got every record so I'm coming for this one and it's a pretty cool one, too, for sure."

But, even with all the of his success and record-breaking stats, there's still one thing Gronkowski has yet to do.