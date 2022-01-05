Why Was Rob Gronkowski 'Happy' To Be Suspended From The NFL?

Rob Gronkowski is nearly as famous for his off-the-field party antics as he is for his on-the-field exploits. In 2011, when he was still with the New England Patriots, Gronkowski was in hot water with the franchise when spicy photos of him surfaced online. The man affectionately known as "Gronk" posed topless next to Britney Maclin — who is best-known by her adult film star name Bibi Jones — as she wore his Patriots jersey. After those snaps went viral, Gronkowski issued an apology to his team. "I didn't intend anything to hurt the reputation of anyone on the New England Patriots or on behalf of [team owner] Robert Kraft," the NFL star said, per the Daily Mail. "It was just a simple picture, and that's all."

A year later, Gronkowski made headlines again when Jones posted more photos of her and the then-Patriot. This time the pictures were more salacious, as Jones posed in only black thong underwear next to the hulking tight end, per the Daily News. "[A] pic of gronk [and] I that no one has never seen lol — naughty!" she wrote.

In 2015, Gronkowski said that using partying as a release valve was one of the keys to his successful career. "It makes you get that itch to go back out. You go out and get refreshed," he said on "CBS This Morning." Gronkowski usually kept his indiscretions off the field, until one outburst during a game in Buffalo cost him a suspension.