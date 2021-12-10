Rob Gronkowski's Off The Field Behavior Confirms What We Suspected All Along

Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski is one of the most recognizable and successful footballers in the game, returning to the field in 2020 — after initially retiring the year prior — to play alongside his old New England Patriots teammate, the one and only Tom Brady, once again. Brady managed to convince the four-time Super Bowl champion to get back in the game amid his move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019, but it wasn't just Gisele Bundchen's man that brought Gronk to Tampa Bay. Or Tampa Brady, if you will.

Gronk admitted during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in May 2020 that while Brady was the "appetizer" for him moving to Florida and coming out of retirement, but the main course was all about one very special lady — his mom! "The main reason I came down to Tampa was because my mother lives two hours away. She can get to all eight of my home games. Whenever I have days off, she's two hours down the street and I get to see her. She's super excited," he revealed. Aww!

But his mom isn't the only special lady in his life. Of course, Gronk is one half of a power couple that gives us major heart eyes every single time we see them together, as he's been dating model Camille Kostek since 2015. And it's their loved-up behavior off the field that just confirmed a little something we've been suspecting for a while now...