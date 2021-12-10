Rob Gronkowski's Off The Field Behavior Confirms What We Suspected All Along
Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski is one of the most recognizable and successful footballers in the game, returning to the field in 2020 — after initially retiring the year prior — to play alongside his old New England Patriots teammate, the one and only Tom Brady, once again. Brady managed to convince the four-time Super Bowl champion to get back in the game amid his move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019, but it wasn't just Gisele Bundchen's man that brought Gronk to Tampa Bay. Or Tampa Brady, if you will.
Gronk admitted during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in May 2020 that while Brady was the "appetizer" for him moving to Florida and coming out of retirement, but the main course was all about one very special lady — his mom! "The main reason I came down to Tampa was because my mother lives two hours away. She can get to all eight of my home games. Whenever I have days off, she's two hours down the street and I get to see her. She's super excited," he revealed. Aww!
But his mom isn't the only special lady in his life. Of course, Gronk is one half of a power couple that gives us major heart eyes every single time we see them together, as he's been dating model Camille Kostek since 2015. And it's their loved-up behavior off the field that just confirmed a little something we've been suspecting for a while now...
Rob Gronkowski's getting attention with Camille Kostek
Ever since Rob Gronkowski returned to football, fans have suspected he's been looking to go a little more public with his relationship with Camille Kostek and step into the limelight more than when he played the first time around. And it looks like their latest adorable antics confirmed just that.
The two didn't fade into the background at the 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards on December 7. In fact, they had all eyes on them as they channelled another "it" couple getting all the attention right now (and arrived in a helicopter!).
Kostek revealed via Instagram Stories that she and her boyfriend gave a nod to none other than headline grabbers Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly with their red carpet appearance, as she stunned in a gold glittery gown with a large cut-out over her hip. "@machinegunkelly @meganfox how'd we do?" she captioned the photo (via New York Post), which showed Gronk standing behind her as they held hands.
Kostek posted another snap to her story with her man from backstage, joking she'd given him her number backstage. Lucky guy!
But we're not the only ones here for all this glitz and glamour that's resurged with Gronk's un-retirement, as social media users just can't stop gushing over these two lovebirds either. "Camille and Gronk are the CUTEST. You can't change my mind," one person tweeted. Another asked, "why are Gronk & Camille not married yet? Power couple with the best vibes." Agreed!