Camille Kostek On Why Her Relationship With Rob Gronkowski Works - Exclusive
Model and actor Camille Kostek is currently impressing audiences in her role as Bombshell in "Free Guy," which just came out on DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K Ultra HD. Apart from starring in "Free Guy," Kostek is the host of "Wipeout" and a Swimsuit Illustrated cover model; in short, she's a very hot commodity indeed. But when she's not hard at work, Kostek can probably be found at home with her boyfriend, NFL star Rob Gronkowski, and their dog, Ralphie, who already has his own Instagram account.
When Nicki Swift caught up with Camille Kostek, Ralphie was desperate to get his mom's attention and could be heard barking offscreen. "He needs attention at all times," Kostek said of the cute pup. "I feel like on my off days, between Rob and Ralphie, it's like, they need my attention, but that's just it. I think that's why our relationship has worked this many years later, because we both are so busy and we love what we do."
Despite being two of the world's busiest people, Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski find a way to make their relationship work.
Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski balance their busy schedules
While landing roles in movies like "Free Guy" is a huge step in her career, Camille Kostek also wants to make sure that her relationship with football star Rob Gronkowski gets the attention it deserves. "Whenever we're both on the road, we're so thankful for FaceTime," Kostek told Nicki Swift. "I think that we're very grateful for technology, Zoom calls, FaceTime calls, wherever we are in the world. We always make it work. And yeah, it's tough to be away from each other for a long time, but you also know that it's because you're out doing what you love and we have this one life. So seize the day, seize the opportunities. And I feel like that's what works for us." She continued, "So we keep each other super motivated and we respect each other's wishes, if someone has to go to sleep early or being in different time zones or whatever it may be."
It's also clear that the couple's dog, Ralphie, is a priority for both parties. "I'm very happy that his work allows him to be in one place here in Tampa, because Ralphie can't really be that big of a jetsetter," Kostek said. "He is, but it allows me to go and be on the road, do things all over the place, while Rob's here with little puppy dog. And then I come in when I can."
