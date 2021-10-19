Camille Kostek On Why Her Relationship With Rob Gronkowski Works - Exclusive

While landing roles in movies like "Free Guy" is a huge step in her career, Camille Kostek also wants to make sure that her relationship with football star Rob Gronkowski gets the attention it deserves. "Whenever we're both on the road, we're so thankful for FaceTime," Kostek told Nicki Swift. "I think that we're very grateful for technology, Zoom calls, FaceTime calls, wherever we are in the world. We always make it work. And yeah, it's tough to be away from each other for a long time, but you also know that it's because you're out doing what you love and we have this one life. So seize the day, seize the opportunities. And I feel like that's what works for us." She continued, "So we keep each other super motivated and we respect each other's wishes, if someone has to go to sleep early or being in different time zones or whatever it may be."

It's also clear that the couple's dog, Ralphie, is a priority for both parties. "I'm very happy that his work allows him to be in one place here in Tampa, because Ralphie can't really be that big of a jetsetter," Kostek said. "He is, but it allows me to go and be on the road, do things all over the place, while Rob's here with little puppy dog. And then I come in when I can."

