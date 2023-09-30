Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Lives A Wildly Lavish Life
Since joining the Dallas Cowboys in 2016, Dak Prescott has continued to grow into his role as QB1. The NFL player led his team to the playoffs in both 2021 and 2022, despite setting a record as the only quarterback to top the league in interceptions and still miss five-plus games, per CBS News. Since then, Prescott has acknowledged his shortcomings as a quarterback and is ready and willing to improve. Time will tell whether he has what it takes to win championships, and it's still early in the season. Currently, Prescott's Cowboys are 2-1, with his team thumping the New York Giants in their opener, and falling to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.
You can bet that there's a hefty paycheck behind all of Prescott's success. In 2021, the Louisiana native inked a four-year $160,000 contract with the Dallas franchise, which averages out to an annual salary of roughly $40,000,000, per Spotrac. It's not as much as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who lands no. 2 on the list of the highest-paid quarterbacks in 2023 — in fact it's not even enough to land Prescott a place in the top ten — but it's still a ton of money. With $40,000,000 hitting his bank account every year, we imagine this athlete isn't one for frugality. For proof, we did a deep dive into how Prescott likes to spend his dough.
Dak Prescott splashes out on jewelry and cars
From his throwing arm to his endzone celebrations, there's not much that's subtle about Dak Prescott, including his bling. In 2022, TMZ reported that the quarterback commissioned a custom diamond chain, worth around $100,000, to spell out "D4K." According to Sportscasting, the number "4" carries a special significance to Prescott, as his mother, whose birthday was September 4, died in 2013 due to colon cancer. The sentimental, yet pricey, piece of jewelry was created by Jason of Beverly Hills and "features 35 carats of diamonds," per Bleacher Report. Its massive price tag is reminiscent of fellow quarterback Joe Burrow's diamond necklace, who, when asked if it was real, replied, "I make too much money for these [diamonds] to be fake."
But custom bling isn't Prescott's only toy. According to The Express, the NFL star has a thing for luxury cars, and he boasts a Ferrari, a maxed-out Cadillac Escalade, and a Tesla Model S in his personal collection. Sportskeeda reports that he has also been seen driving a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, a Lamborghini Urus, and a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG (among others), so Prescott's car collection may be even more extensive than we thought. For context, a Lamborghini Urus costs around $230,000, while a Cadillac Escalade retails for $80,000 (as of this writing). Safe to assume the quarterback is spending a good chunk of his contract money on cars ... and maybe parking spots?
Dak Prescott puts his money to work for him
Along with pricey vehicles, Dak Prescott has shelled out plenty of money on a luxurious mansion in Prosper, Texas. Per ClutchPoints, he invested $3.3 million into a 9,000 square-foot property complete with five bathrooms, seven bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, and a gym. Dallas News adds that the home has its own artificial turf, and that Prescott uses it to hold impromptu practices with other Cowboys players in the offseason. Interestingly, the quarterback purchased the property in 2019, before signing his $40 million/year contract with the franchise. That's because, while Prescott does like to live lavishly, he also is a smart spender — choosing to invest his money so that it pays off in the long run.
In April 2023, Prescott sat down with Forbes to chat about investing in the functional beverage maker, GLOW. As he told host Jabari Young, he decided to put his money behind the product after a trial and error period in which he felt that GLOW was working for him. GlOW isn't an anomaly; Prescott has also invested in the sports restaurant chain Walk-On's and smart fitness company OxeFit, according to Insider.
All these investments have an authentic tie-in to his role as a nationally-renowned athlete. In fact, Prescott backed OxeFit with other athletes including the Los Angeles Rams' Jalen Ramsey, helping generate $35 million in funds for the company. TBD as to how much of that $35 million he contributed personally, but Prescott is clearly putting his money to work for him.