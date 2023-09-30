Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Lives A Wildly Lavish Life

Since joining the Dallas Cowboys in 2016, Dak Prescott has continued to grow into his role as QB1. The NFL player led his team to the playoffs in both 2021 and 2022, despite setting a record as the only quarterback to top the league in interceptions and still miss five-plus games, per CBS News. Since then, Prescott has acknowledged his shortcomings as a quarterback and is ready and willing to improve. Time will tell whether he has what it takes to win championships, and it's still early in the season. Currently, Prescott's Cowboys are 2-1, with his team thumping the New York Giants in their opener, and falling to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.

You can bet that there's a hefty paycheck behind all of Prescott's success. In 2021, the Louisiana native inked a four-year $160,000 contract with the Dallas franchise, which averages out to an annual salary of roughly $40,000,000, per Spotrac. It's not as much as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who lands no. 2 on the list of the highest-paid quarterbacks in 2023 — in fact it's not even enough to land Prescott a place in the top ten — but it's still a ton of money. With $40,000,000 hitting his bank account every year, we imagine this athlete isn't one for frugality. For proof, we did a deep dive into how Prescott likes to spend his dough.