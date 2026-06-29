Johnny Depp Never Dated These Celebs (But Everyone Assumes He Did)
Johnny Depp has been romantically connected to several Hollywood stars, some of whom he's never actually met. The Hollywood heartthrob-turned-legend has faced his fair share of dating rumors (along with court trials), but some of these rumors have been put to rest. Like many actors, Depp is often shipped with his co-stars, especially if their characters were romantically entangled in their film or television show. Because he has such a long list of exes, it's easy for dating rumors to fall between the cracks.
Between Jennifer Grey and Winona Ryder, Depp has certainly had a colorful dating life. Since his highly publicized defamation trial in 2022, it seems that Depp has kept things more private. In 2024, it was confirmed that the actor was casually seeing young Russian model Yulia Vlasova. While the two have opted to keep things lowkey, we can take a look back at celebrities who outright denied a romantic relationship with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star.
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez had to fend off dating rumors to avoid looking unprofessional
At the height of Johnny Depp's notorious six-week defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, dating rumors between him and his lawyer Camille Vasquez were swirling. Vasquez earned Depp most of his trial wins, but the public couldn't help but focus on the chemistry between the two. The rumors spread on social media, with people noticing flirty touches exchanged in the courtroom. With TikTok edits combining every touch and giggle, fueling the rumors, Vasquez was quick to put any speculation to rest.
In an interview with People, Vasquez expressed her disappointment in the rumors and shut them down. "It's also an unethical charge being made. It's sexist," she said. As for all the hugs and touches in the courtroom, she explained, "And, I'm Cuban and Colombian. I'm tactile. What do you want me to say? I hug everyone. And I'm not ashamed about that." Despite the rumors and an intense court case, Vasquez remained on good terms with the actor and was happy to defend him.
Jenny Ortega has never even met Johnny Depp but rumors still soared
In Jenny Ortega's Buzzfeed Puppy Interview, she addressed one of the craziest rumors she's heard about herself: that she and Johnny Depp were dating. The rumors even spread to Richard E. Grant, who asked Ortega about it while they were filming "Death of a Unicorn." "He came up to me, and he just said, 'Oh, so you and Johnny?' and I laughed, because I don't know that person," Ortega told Buzzfeed. According to NME, these rumors began with Deuxmoi, a celebrity blind item social media page.
Deuxmoi posted that Ortega and Depp were seen together and might have been working on Tim Burton's "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." Ortega posted a since-deleted Instagram story addressing these rumors, which said, "I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life. Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone" (via NME). Depp's representatives spoke out on these rumors as well, saying that Depp "has no personal or professional relationship with Ms. Ortega whatsoever" (via NME). It seems that the actors behind some of Burton's most famous characters will always be shipped together, even if they haven't even met.
Ellen Barkin barked back at Johnny Depp during his defamation trial
Johnny Depp and Ellen Barkin's relationship is complicated to say the least. The two worked together on "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas" and were rumored to have dated during filming. In 1994, they arrived at a red carpet together for a fashion show. This didn't exactly make things red carpet official, however. Their relationship was seemingly long forgotten until Barkin got involved in the Amber Heard defamation trial.
Unlike many of Depp's exes, including Kate Moss, Winona Ryder, and Vanessa Paradis, Barkin sided against Depp. She claimed that Depp did show violent tendencies and cited experiences where Depp allegedly threw a bottle of wine across the room and choked someone in front of her. Along with this, it seems that both parties labeled their so-called relationship as not that serious. Barkin explained to the court that their relationship was mostly "sexual" (via TheWrap). According to CinemaBlend, Depp denied any real romantic relationship between the two.
Holly Robinson Peete kept things professional when working with a young Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp met Holly Robinson Peete on the set of the '80's television show "21 Jump Street." Depp played Officer Tom Hanson while Peete played Officer Judy Hoffs. In the series, they would infiltrate high schools and colleges to solve crimes. The series often teased a potential relationship between the two characters, but ultimately, the fictional co-workers kept it professional. The same can be said for co-stars Depp and Peete in real life.
On Huff Post Live, Peete confirmed that she and Depp never dated. "We flirted, we had fun, but it kind of became a little bit brotherly-sisterly relationship pretty quickly," the actor said. She explained how she preferred to keep her professional relationships just that, rather than diving into something deeper. Peete has been happily married to former pro football player Rodney Peete since 1995, making any Johnny Depp dating rumors nothing more than a distant memory.