Johnny Depp Never Dated These Celebs (But Everyone Assumes He Did)

Johnny Depp has been romantically connected to several Hollywood stars, some of whom he's never actually met. The Hollywood heartthrob-turned-legend has faced his fair share of dating rumors (along with court trials), but some of these rumors have been put to rest. Like many actors, Depp is often shipped with his co-stars, especially if their characters were romantically entangled in their film or television show. Because he has such a long list of exes, it's easy for dating rumors to fall between the cracks.

Between Jennifer Grey and Winona Ryder, Depp has certainly had a colorful dating life. Since his highly publicized defamation trial in 2022, it seems that Depp has kept things more private. In 2024, it was confirmed that the actor was casually seeing young Russian model Yulia Vlasova. While the two have opted to keep things lowkey, we can take a look back at celebrities who outright denied a romantic relationship with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star.