Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Shuts Down Relationship Gossip With Four Simple Words
During Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial, the internet became obsessed with a different bit of gossip that emerged from the courtroom drama. And that was whether or not Depp and one of his lawyers, Camille Vasquez, were dating. Well, the trial is over, and now the truth about Depp and Vasquez has been revealed. The verdict is no — they are not dating. Vasquez appeared on Extra, where she spoke to Billy Bush and dropped four simple words that put all the rumors to rest; she told the host that Depp "is not my type."
Vasquez may not be Depp's dating type, but she certainly was the right type of lawyer. The two were seen together over the course of the seven-week trial in 2022 as she worked on his prosecution team and, according to Extra, became a media standout during the hearings, with Vasquez handling the ever-important closing argument. Depp had filed a complaint that Heard had defamed him over accusations of domestic violence and sought $50 million in damages, after which Heard countersued him for defamation and sought up to $100 million in damages. In the end, Vasquez assisted in a jury verdict in favor of Depp, though after appeals, he and Heard agreed to settle the matter. Vasquez's law firm made a statement that the settlement would still award Depp one million dollars, paid by Heard's insurer.
Camille Vasquez's parents told her about rumors that she and Depp were dating
When rumors started swirling that Camille Vasquez and Johnny Depp were more than just attorney and client, Vasquez revealed that her parents were the first ones to clue her in on the media and internet speculation. But she was quick to say that her parents also knew that she was definitely not romantically involved with Depp. Vasquez elaborated on her strictly professional relationship with Depp, telling Extra, "Let me just go on the record here. Never dated Johnny Depp. Never would date Johnny Depp. I think he's a lovely person just ... He's not my type. That's okay." But she did reveal that she is still in contact with him via a group text with her and the other members of their legal team, proving yet again, that in this day and age, work follows everyone outside of the office.
To further put down rumors that she and Depp had become a thing, Vasquez said in her interview with Billy Bush that prior to the trial, she had never seen Depp in any of his films except for "maybe 'Chocolat.'" But she did have quite the moment when she first met him, calling it an "out of body experience" because she realized Depp "views the world so differently than I do. He definitely uses a different part of his brain. He's such an artist." And while she had no difficulty seeing a way to win the case with Depp, she did not see eye-to-eye with his fellow controversial artist Kanye West, who Vasquez dropped as a client when he came to her with contract troubles after he made antisemitic remarks.