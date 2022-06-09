Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Reveals What She Really Thinks About Those Romance Rumors

We may as well just call it the trial of the century because pretty much everyone was glued to their television set as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard faced off against one another in court. Ultimately, it was Depp who came out on top, getting awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. However, due to Virginia law (where the trial was held), he can only collect $350,000 of the $5 million in punitive.

Aside from Depp and Heard, another star emerged during the trial — lawyer Camille Vasquez. Fans of Depp seemed to appreciate Vasquez's presence in court, and she held nothing back in her cross-examination of Heard. Following her firm's victory, multiple law firms sought to add Vasquez to their team, per Barstool Sports — but at the end of the day, she stuck with her current employer, Brown Rudnick. "We are pleased to announce that Camille Vasquez has been elevated to partner," the firm tweeted on June 7. "She was a key member of the litigation team that won a jury verdict last week for actor #JohnnyDepp in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard."

The firm also shared a press release that included a statement from Vasquez, who stated: "I am delighted that Brown Rudnick has given me its full vote of confidence by having me join the partnership," she shared. Now, she's finally addressing one thing in her personal life — those Depp romance rumors.