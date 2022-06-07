Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Scores Another Big Win After Court Victory

Camille Vasquez was one of the biggest stars to come out of the Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard trial. Vasquez was part of the firm Brown Rudnick, which represented Depp in his now-infamous defamation case against his ex-wife. Those who watched the trial saw Vasquez grilling Heard on the stand, and her no-nonsense attitude earned her a lot of supporters. It also helped her case that Vasquez and her team came out on top, getting their client $10 million in ​​compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. However, because the trial was held in Virginia, the state law caps the punitive damage amount at $350,000, according to NBC News.

Other than just helping Depp come out with the "W," people took interest in another aspect of the lawyer's life. Rumors swirled as to whether or not Vasquez and Depp were an item as the two frequently embraced during the trial and seemed to have a little bit of a flirtation going on. On May 18, TMZ caught Vasquez after court and asked her if she and Depp were a thing. The lawyer played coy and smiled but failed to answer the question, leaving further room for speculation. However, the Daily Mail reports that Vasquez is actually dating WeWork executive Edward Owen, thus squashing any dating rumors between her and Depp.

Aside from her personal life, fans are still very interested in her professional life, and it turns out she just got a huge promotion.