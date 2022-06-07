Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Scores Another Big Win After Court Victory
Camille Vasquez was one of the biggest stars to come out of the Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard trial. Vasquez was part of the firm Brown Rudnick, which represented Depp in his now-infamous defamation case against his ex-wife. Those who watched the trial saw Vasquez grilling Heard on the stand, and her no-nonsense attitude earned her a lot of supporters. It also helped her case that Vasquez and her team came out on top, getting their client $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. However, because the trial was held in Virginia, the state law caps the punitive damage amount at $350,000, according to NBC News.
Other than just helping Depp come out with the "W," people took interest in another aspect of the lawyer's life. Rumors swirled as to whether or not Vasquez and Depp were an item as the two frequently embraced during the trial and seemed to have a little bit of a flirtation going on. On May 18, TMZ caught Vasquez after court and asked her if she and Depp were a thing. The lawyer played coy and smiled but failed to answer the question, leaving further room for speculation. However, the Daily Mail reports that Vasquez is actually dating WeWork executive Edward Owen, thus squashing any dating rumors between her and Depp.
Aside from her personal life, fans are still very interested in her professional life, and it turns out she just got a huge promotion.
Camille Vasquez earns big promotion
Camille Vasquez may not be an actor like her famous client, but there's no doubt that she played the role of a lifetime in the Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard trial. The trial put the lawyer on the map, and once it ended, Vasquez became in demand at other firms, per the Washington Examiner. Vasquez's employer, Brown Rudnick, announced some big news on their page on June 7 and it looks like she won't be going elsewhere. "We are pleased to announce that Camille Vasquez has been elevated to partner," they tweeted. "She was a key member of the litigation team that won a jury verdict last week for actor #JohnnyDepp in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard."
The tweet also included a link to the full statement regarding Vasquez's big promotion. According to the article, Vasquez joined the Orange County, California-based firm in 2018, where she served as an associate in Litigation and Arbitration. Vasquez also issued a statement in the release that expressed her excitement. "I am delighted that Brown Rudnick has given me its full vote of confidence by having me join the partnership," she said, adding that she looked forward "to continuing to represent Brown Rudnick's culture of excellence."
Many fans commented on the tweet to congratulate Vasquez on the promotion. "Least shocking news ever. She's a PR dream for that firm," one person commented. "Congratulations, Queen!!!! Well deserved! Despite my age, I'm frikkin looking up to you," another wrote.