What's Really Going On With Johnny Depp And His High-Profile Lawyer, Camille Vasquez?

An unexpected celebrity to arise in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial has been Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez. Tasked with cross-examining Heard over the span of two days, Vasquez was praised by Depp supporters for her relentlessness. "She looks so sweet but she is a beast that made Amber tremble," one fan tweeted of Vasquez, who is an associate at Brown Rudnick in Orange County, California. The Daily Beast likened Vasquez's sudden fanbase to a "cult following," noting that female lawyers defending men accused of abuse are usually maligned. According to the New York Post, a "prominent" attorney even labeled Vasquez the "unrivaled star" of the trial.

Additionally, rumors that Vasquez and Depp were more than simply attorney-and-client began to spread. Depp fans relished in moments of the two hugging in court, some even wondering if their mutual fondness signaled romance. One TikToker, for example, posted a video of Depp looking and smiling at Vasquez in court, with the text "The way he looks at her" written across the screen (via ET).

So are they or aren't they? Finally, it seems we have an answer to one of the biggest and most unexpected questions coming out of this trial.