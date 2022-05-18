Amber Heard Provides More Insight Into Her Relationship With James Franco
The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse.
Court appearance or not, James Franco has maintained an ongoing presence in Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard. It has always been Heard's testimony that Depp harbored a jealousy of her "Pineapple Express" co-star over the course of their relationship. "He hated, hated James Franco," Heard testified during her second day on the witness stand. "He was accusing me of secretly having a thing with him in the past since we had done 'Pineapple Express' together." The issue even allegedly sparked a violent confrontation on a May 2014 flight, during which, Heard claimed, Depp "kicked [her] in the back" and she "fell to the floor." However, Depp's friend, sound technician Keenan Wyatt, was also aboard the flight, and testified earlier in the trial that he didn't recall any physical violence.
Heard has conceded that she and Franco were close friends — at least, at one point in time. Forensic psychologist Dawn Hughes, who evaluated Heard for a total of 29 hours, recorded in her notes that Heard and the "Disaster Artist" director were "friends" and "got close — but [Heard] really wanted to be with Johnny," per TooFab. During the U.K. trial for Depp's 2018 libel case against News Group Newspapers, Heard testified that Franco even once expressed concern for alleged facial injuries she sustained after a fight with Depp, per Newsweek.
With Heard being cross-examined the week of May 16, she was asked to address one recurring piece of court evidence concerning herself and Franco.
Amber Heard is questioned over a nighttime visit from James Franco
Amber Heard claims she leaned on James Franco for support near the end of her marriage to Johnny Depp. During May 17's cross-examination of Heard by Depp attorney Camille Vasquez, Heard confirmed that Franco visited her residence near 11 p.m. the night before she filed for divorce, per People. Elevator security footage played in court showed Heard and Franco, backs turned to the camera, seemingly leaning their heads toward one another. As Heard also confirmed to Vasquez, they were headed toward the penthouse where she lived. Later during redirect, Heard told the jury that Franco visited her that night as her friend and close neighbor. "He lived next door, quite literally next door. And I, frankly, had exhausted my support network with my usual friends and was happy to welcome as much friendship at that time as I could possibly get," she said.
During cross-examination earlier in the trial, Depp confirmed that he had suspicions of Heard engaging in an affair with Franco. Vasquez's cross-examination seemed to drive toward this point, asking Heard about her knowledge of Depp's whereabouts the night Franco visited. "You knew Mr. Depp was out of town the week of May 21, 2016, didn't you?" Vasquez asked. Heard, however, seemed not to take the bait, only replying, "I don't know what I knew of his schedule at the time."
Although Franco was deposed as a witness, Newsweek reports that he will most likely not testify in the trial.
