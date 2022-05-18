Amber Heard Provides More Insight Into Her Relationship With James Franco

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse.

Court appearance or not, James Franco has maintained an ongoing presence in Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard. It has always been Heard's testimony that Depp harbored a jealousy of her "Pineapple Express" co-star over the course of their relationship. "He hated, hated James Franco," Heard testified during her second day on the witness stand. "He was accusing me of secretly having a thing with him in the past since we had done 'Pineapple Express' together." The issue even allegedly sparked a violent confrontation on a May 2014 flight, during which, Heard claimed, Depp "kicked [her] in the back" and she "fell to the floor." However, Depp's friend, sound technician Keenan Wyatt, was also aboard the flight, and testified earlier in the trial that he didn't recall any physical violence.

Heard has conceded that she and Franco were close friends — at least, at one point in time. Forensic psychologist Dawn Hughes, who evaluated Heard for a total of 29 hours, recorded in her notes that Heard and the "Disaster Artist" director were "friends" and "got close — but [Heard] really wanted to be with Johnny," per TooFab. During the U.K. trial for Depp's 2018 libel case against News Group Newspapers, Heard testified that Franco even once expressed concern for alleged facial injuries she sustained after a fight with Depp, per Newsweek.

With Heard being cross-examined the week of May 16, she was asked to address one recurring piece of court evidence concerning herself and Franco.