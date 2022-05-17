Amber Heard's Shifting Courtroom Behavior Could Harm Her Case, Legal Expert Says - Exclusive

If you've been keeping up with the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation case, you know that Heard has been on the stand giving her testimony and being cross-examined. To briefly recap the facts of the case, Depp is suing Heard for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post about being a survivor of domestic abuse, but without mentioning Depp by name. Depp has already completed his testimony on the matter.

Heard first took the stand on May 7 to give her side of the story, but the case then took a hiatus from May 9 to May 12 before resuming Heard's testimony, per Deadline. During the initial two-day questioning, Heard came off as extremely emotional when describing her relationship with Depp and her allegations of abuse. There were several instances where she appeared to have tears in her eyes. But a body language expert told Nicki Swift that, although Heard was emotional, these emotions seemed to be performative for the jury.

Now that the court is back from the hiatus, Heard's demeanor is noticeably less emotional and is now more reserved and controlled. This shift in Heard's behavior has raised many eyebrows, and lawyer Mitra Ahouraian is weighing in on how this may play into Heard's legal strategy.